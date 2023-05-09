Apple's pro video and audio apps could come to its Reality Pro headset at WWDC

Could the iPad's new Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro apps also be coming to the Reality Pro headset when it is announced at WWDC next month?

Apple today announced that it is bringing its pro-level audio and video apps to the iPad, but that isn't even the most exciting news. What if they also come to the Reality Pro AR/VR headset as well?

Apple's Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro apps are both coming to an iPad near you at the end of May and they'll both be available for just $4.99 per month. But Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has put the cat amongst the pigeons by suggesting that this isn't the end of the fun - what if those apps are also going to be available for people to use in a new AR/VR environment?

While Gurman doesn't appear to know when this will happen, there's a chance that we could see Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro running on a Reality Pro headset at WWDC23 next month. That event is expected to be the one where we finally see Apple take the wraps off the $3,000 headset after all.

Gurman himself has previously said that Apple's headset will be capable of running apps in its AR/VR world with iPad and iPhone apps thought to be used. If that's the case we can expect pro-level apps to also get in on the act, although again, it's difficult to know when.

The fact that Apple has announced these two apps ahead of WWDC suggests that there is so much to get through that it's trying to make space in the timeline. Alongside the headset we're also expecting Apple to announce the 15-inch MacBook Air, while new software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV will also be previewed during the same event.