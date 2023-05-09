iPhone 16 Pro models might have the biggest screens ever for Apple's phones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to get a slight bump in size, but the bigger move is coming with the iPhone 16 Pro Max which could have a 6.9-inch display.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro smartphones - yes, the models set to arrive in 2024 - are set to increase the size of the display, a new rumor reckons.

This comes from a trusted source for Apple leaks, Ross Young, who is CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and has informed us with accurate info in the past.

Young asserts that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.2x-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could offer a 6.8x-inch display, with that final digit of the size to be revealed in a couple of weeks (at a talk he's giving).

Elsewhere in that Twitter thread, though, Young clarifies that the missing digit will be a high number, so essentially, the Apple smartphones for next year will have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays.

What we don't know is what the vanilla iPhone 16 (and iPhone 16 Plus) are going to be doing screen-wise, but the assumption is that they might not be sized up like the Pro models are apparently going to be.

As ever, take this chatter from the rumor mill with a good deal of seasoning, as it's still early days to be talking about the iPhone 16 family.

To put the move into perspective, the current iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens respectively, so particularly in the case of the Pro Max, this is a fair old step up - one that takes the phone to almost a 7-inch size. Rumor has it that the iPhone 15 won't change anything in terms of display sizes.

What we are expecting to get, though, are much thinner bezels with curved edges to give the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones a more premium look.

Another rumored feature for the iPhone 15 Pro models was haptic buttons, but it appears this is no longer happening, and we've heard that Apple's next-gen smartphones will stick with traditional physical buttons for the volume and mute controls.