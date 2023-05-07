All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Jedi: Survivor was made in only 3 years, and during the pandemic no less

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was made in just 3 years of development, created during a pandemic alongside one of the most notoriously stubborn rights holders.

Jedi: Survivor was made in only 3 years, and during the pandemic no less
Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Jedi: Survivor was created in "record" time with only a three-year development cycle between the first game and its sequel, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reports.

The latest Star Wars game, a Jedi power fantasy sequel to 2019's best-selling Jedi Fallen Order, was mostly made during the pandemic. COVID-19 effectively disrupted the entire work and created significant rifts in games development, a process that is largely collaborative and based around in-office work, and some dev teams are still dealing with the fallout from the pandemic.

Respawn, on the other hand, was able to swiftly adapt to work-from-home measures with Jedi: Survivor. According to game director Stig Asmussen, the team had only started early production when the pandemic hit in late 2019. Respawn had been laying out the framework for Jedi: Fallen Order's sequel at the time and was able to more efficiently move its operations to remote work as a result.

"I think we were somewhat fortunate because we were really early in production. The lion's share of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been working remotely," Stig told Bloomberg.

It also helped that Jedi: Survivor built off of the first game and was a direct sequel to 2019's hit Fallen Order. There was no dramatic reinvention of mechanics or a complete engine overhaul; Survivor was a continuation of everything that Fallen Order had done before it.

Despite the surprisingly fast development and release cadence, Jedi: Survivor was hit with significant backlash due to the game's dismal launch performance on PC, which culminated in dropped frame rates and other major issues. As a result, many reviewers recommended that PC gamers don't buy Jedi: Survivor, however the game is a #1 best-seller on Amazon, and we have to wonder how many copies that the game has sold to date.

EA will soon reveal its Q4' FY23 results and we may get a sales figure in those earnings reports.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

