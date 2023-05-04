All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Xbox's ethos seems platform agnostic, Phil Spencer reiterates gaming vision

While Nintendo and Sony prioritize consoles, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer Microsoft has a different vision that breaks down the barriers between platforms.

Published
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

Microsoft's gaming CEO Phil Spencer reiterates that the core ethos of Xbox is platform agnostic and doesn't adhere to any one console or device.

We've known for a while now that Xbox isn't just a console, but an ecosystem of services and content that bridges multiple platforms. To date, Xbox serves four separate platforms including consoles, PCs, mobile devices, and even smart TVs via xCloud game streaming. This multi-pronged approach is part of Microsoft's core gaming vision that doesn't focus primarily on any one device, unlike Nintendo and Sony who have put their respective Switch and PlayStation systems as the core destination.

"We have a different vision," Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said during the Kinda Funny Xcast episode 137 stream.

"It's play the games you want, with who you want, anywhere you want. We want Xbox to be something where the people who buy our consoles can feel they're a member, or whether you're playing on PC or playing on cloud--we want everyone to feel like they're full members of our ecosystem.

"Game Pass players and play on many different devices. We remain fully committed to that."

Spencer's words somewhat clash with assertations that console gamers are first-class citizens, and that Xbox consoles are the core of the Xbox brand. Perhaps it's not differentiated platform-specific content that Specner is referring to in this regard, but the overall prioritization of consoles; indeed, the Game Pass app on PC can be buggy at times, and xCloud is an extension of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that also serves as an access point.

"Our vision is that everybody on console has to feel like they have a great experience and that they're first-class citizens. They've invested a ton in our platform," continued in the interview.

"The console is the core of the Xbox brand. There's no doubt. So we'll stay focused on making sure that console experience is awesome."

So far the plan has worked well: Not only is Xbox still relevant generating billions of dollars across multiple access points of the video games market, but Xbox actually beat Nintendo in full-year 2022 revenues.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

