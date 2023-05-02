All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Full Motorola Razr 40 Ultra foldable specs leak

Motorola was the king of the flip phone once upon a time. Now the specs of its next flagship foldable have leaked including the chip, displays, and more.

Full Motorola Razr 40 Ultra foldable specs leak
Published
1 minute & 43 seconds read time

Whether or not foldable phones are the future of the smartphone is a matter for debate another time. But if there's one thing that we can all surely agree on it's the fact that there are more and more of them launching seemingly every month. Now, we've been treated to a leak of the specs for another, this time the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is in the crosshairs.

The Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be joined by a budget-oriented Razr 40 Lite version, but it's the flagship that we're the most interested in for obvious reasons. Now, a leak by XDA Developers appears to have given us our first real look at what the device will have to offer in terms of specifications.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra - image source: @evleaks
Open Gallery 2

Moto Razr 40 Ultra - image source: @evleaks

Kicking things off we're told that the Razr 40 Ultra will ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip inside with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage wrapping up the main internals. There will also be dual-SIM and eSIM versions of the phone, while NFC and a fingerprint sensor are both table stakes at this point.

More interestingly, we have the displays. The foldable main display will be a 2640x1080 HDR AMOLED affair with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, the cover display will be a square 1056x1066 offering.

Moving on, we get to the cameras. The primary camera will be a 12-megapixel Sony IMX563 sensor, while the secondary 13-megapixel camera will be an SK Hynix Hi1336 part, for what that's worth. The selfie camera? Well, that'll be a 32MP OmniVision OV32B40. All very specific.

Finally, we have the colors that people will be able to choose from. They include Blue, Black, and Barberry according to the report. That's a maroon-type color, in case you were wondering.

And then we get to when the Razr 40 Ultra will be announced. We're told that it'll arrive soon, which could mean anything. But with the leaks starting to heat up, we suspect that we won't have to wait all that much longer before we see this thing shown off in the flesh alongside that cheaper Lite version.

Foldables really are all the rage right now with Google expected to announce the Pixel Fold on May 10 and Samsung's next iterations of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip already beginning to leak. They aren't expected for a few months yet, possibly leaving Motorola to get its own phones into hands before that happens.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$959.99
$959.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2023 at 12:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:xda-developers.com, twitter.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.