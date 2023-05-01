The Google Pixel 7a might be the last of its kind

The Pixel 7a might be the last of its kind with no more A-series devices expected to be released in the future according to a new leak.

With Google very much expected to announce the Pixel 7a during its Google I/O developer event on May 10 it now sounds like this might be the last of the "a" lineup. That's according to a new report, at least.

The Pixel 7a is just the latest in a line of budget-oriented devices that are meant to give customers the chance to get much of the Pixel experience without having to pay for the mid-range or premium options. In the case of the Pixel 7a that means people don't need to pay for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro just to get in on the Pixel fun.

But that might not be the case anymore, according to leaker Yogesh Brar. Writing on Twitter Brar said that the Pixel "a" series is coming to an end, with Google choosing to ditch the budget phone to make room for the Pixel Fold. The Pixel Fold is a very different device of course - for starters, it folds, and it'll cost around $1800 if the rumors are true.

The very first A-series device was 2019's Pixel 3a of course, but it now sounds likely that we won't see a new A-series handset in 2024.

As for the Pixel 7a, that's expected to be announced on May 10 and then go on sale on May 11 costing $799. That's just a little less than the Pixel 7 and is around $50 more than the Pixel 6 currently sells for, although you can often find that phone available for less as part of a deal.

The May 10 unveiling of the Pixel 7a is expected to be joined by that Pixel Fold as well as more details about the availability of the Pixel Tablet. Neither the Pixel Fold nor Pixel Tablet is expected to be available as soon as the Pixel 7a, however.