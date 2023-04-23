Nintendo very unlikely to get full $10 million restitution from Bowser

Courts have ordered Gary Bowser to pay Nintendo $10 million for his involvement in Team Xecuter, however the company is unlikely to receive full amount.

Nintendo is unlikely to receive even a portion of the court-ordered $10 million restitution award that it received in a recent piracy lawsuit.

Back in 2021, Nintendo sued key members of Team Xecuter, a collective that sold "circumvention" hardware that allowed consumers to jailbreak Nintendo hardware and load pirated games onto the devices for free. Part of Team Xecuter included 53-year-old Gary Bowser, a Canadian citizen who was extradited to the United States to face the charges. Courts found Bowser guilty and ordered that Bowser pay Nintendo damages in the tune of $10 million.

Popular Now: Nintendo asks FTC judge to dismiss testimony subpoena in Activision merger case

Two years later, Bowser has spoken on the matter with YouTuber NickMoses05, who called the incarcerated Bowser for a video talk. In the interview, Bowser reveals that he signed an agreement with Nintendo that would allow the company to garnish his monthly wages by 25-30%.

Given what Bowser has said during the interview, his age, and the exorbitant sum that he owes, Nintendo is almost assuredly not going to receive anything close to the full $10 million unless Bowser wins the lottery.

During the interview, Bowser indicates he is not in good financial standing, mentioning that he will need to apply for emergency welfare and eventually go on Canadian disability due to a leg injury.

Bowser says that he had a job in federal prison, but at the time of the interview, he was being held in the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington. Bowser does not have a job there.

Gary Bowser made 28 cents an hour with his job in the federal prison.

Bowser has a medical condition with his leg, but he affirms that Canada's medical care and disability system should help him out financially. Bowser says he plans to apply for disability once he reaches Toronto. Bowser also plans to apply for emergency welfare to "get a roof over my head and some assistance."

"In total, it's $14.5 million, with $10 million from the Nintendo lawsuit," Gary Bowser told NickMoses05.

"I've been making payments for $25 a month. They were taking from my income because I had a job in federal prison, so I had to pay them the $25 per month. So I'm up to...$175 so far.

"Once I get out, because I'm in Canada...all I have to worry about is the $10 million from the Nintendo lawsuit. With the agreement with them, the maximum they can take is between 25-30% of your monthly gross income. I have up until six months before I have to start making payments."

Bowser also says he's lost weight while being incarcerated; he went from 410 lbs when he was arrested to 299 lbs in present day.