The iPhone 15 wasn't always going to have a USB-C port

Apple's iPhone 15 is expected to get a USB-C port but a new report suggests that wasn't always the plan - it was originally getting a Lightning port.

Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

At this point it's no secret that Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup in September 2023 and that the phones are all expected to use USB-C charting ports, a first for the iPhone. But a new report suggests that wasn't always the plan. At least originally, the iPhone 15 was going to have a Lightning port like all previous models.

That report says that all of the plans and designs for the iPhone 15 since around March 2022 have sported USB-C ports, suggesting that's when Apple made the decision to finally ditch Lightning in favor of something a little more universal.

This leak comes via a Twitter leaker who has previously been able to share details about the iPhone in the past, suggesting that they may have a contact inside Apple. However, as with all leaks like this, it's important to remember that there are no guarantee that this one is on the money.

Apple's move to USB-C and away from Lightning is something that has been mandated by the European Union. Most consumer electronics sold in the region must have a common charging port, USB-C, by the end of 2024. USB-C has of course been available on the Mac for many years and it's been used in iPads since 2018. All iPad models now use USB-C, leaving the iPhone as the odd one out. That's all going to change with the iPhone 15.

Apple will of course also need to release new versions of its other devices and accessories eventually. That means the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max will all have to be updated as will the Magic Mouse and other accessories. There's currently little information on how long that will take or what Apple's plans are, however.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

