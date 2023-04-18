All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Google DeepMind CEO warns AI is heading towards self awareness

The head of Google's DeepMind, an artificial intelligence research laboratory, has said that AI is heading in the direction of becoming self-aware.

Google DeepMind CEO warns AI is heading towards self awareness
Published
1 minute & 51 seconds read time

In a new CBS 60 Minutes interview DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has revealed some details about the current artificial intelligence landscape and the rapid developments that are taking place.

The head of the Google-owned AI division was asked several questions about the developments surrounding artificial intelligence, first touching on AI-powered soccer robots and then the ultimate goal of creating an artificial general intelligence (AGI). Hassabis was asked if an AGI was created would it be aware of itself, to which he responded by explaining that philosophers haven't landed on a concise definition for consciousness, but given the current direction of AI development, and if the definition is general self-awareness, its possible that AI will become aware of itself in the future.

Hassabis notes that he doesn't believe any artificial intelligence developed today is self-aware, but as development continues in its various forms, humans will begin to work out what self-awareness can be defined as, and if it has been achieved. While there are many differing opinions on the definition of conscious artificial intelligence, a simple general way to think about AGI is the creation of an AI-powered system capable of performing or learning how to perform any task that a human can do.

Soccer robots
Open Gallery 4

Soccer robots

Machine learning researchers believe that chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing Chat, or Google's chatbot, Bard, are early versions of what will one day become an AGI. Each of these chatbots is constantly consuming more information and analyzing patterns with the intention of creating a seamless conversational experience with humans. Some engineers prophesize that with a large enough data set the artificial intelligence will understand exactly what it means to be human, down to emotions, self-awareness, motivations, and more. If this level of AI was achieved, would it be defined as conscious or sentient?

It should be noted that this topic is hardly agreed upon as there are groups of respected engineers that believe AI will won't be able to achieve this level of complexity, or at least not for the immediate future. Chatbots such as Google's Bard and its ability to summarize human knowledge, be an assistant to individuals using Google Search, and provide information to users in a speedy fashion, will likely be the level of AI-powered technology that will be seen throughout 2023.

Soccer robots
Open Gallery 4

However, AI development is growing exponentially, even to the point where technology industry elites such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Elon Musk have signed an open letter calling for AI development to temporarily halt any project more advanced than OpenAI's GPT-4 language model.

Buy at Amazon

Bioworld NASA Space Logo Fleece Throw Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$23.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/18/2023 at 4:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wired.com, cbsnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.