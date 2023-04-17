Google's Pixel Fold release date and more leaked as launch nears

Google is finally going to enter the foldable fray with a new leak seemingly outing the release date and price of the important phone.

The Google Pixel Fold is set to be the next big thing not only from Google but also in the world of foldable as well. We'd been told by various leaks to expect that the bendy phone would debut at Google I/O on May 10. Now, another leak has confirmed not only when the phone will be announced but also when it'll go on sale.

Oh, and how much it'll cost as well. And it isn't great news, we're afraid.

This latest leak comes courtesy of leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser who has shared quite the leak bomb this time around. Normally known for his Apple leaks, Prosser seems to be growing into the Google and Android leaking world and this is a great example of that.

According to Prosser, Google will indeed announce the Pixel Fold during the Google I/O event on 10 May. But Prosser has more - like the fact that pre-orders will go live on that same day followed by carrier and retail partner pre-orders kicking off on May 30.

From there, the only other question about calendaring is when the phone will actually go on sale and be available to buy. Turns out that'll be June 27, so not all that long after the phone is announced but also long enough that people will wish it was sooner.

After all that, the only other big question is how much the Google Pixel Fold will cost. And that's where things get worrisome.

Anyone who had hoped that Google would enter the foldable market with an aim at disrupting it looks set to be very disappointed indeed. See, Prosser says that the Pixel Fold will sell for $1,799 which is the same amount of money you'd give Samsung for a shiny new Galaxy Z Fold 4. That's a potentially hard sell for some, especially considering Samsung has had more than a few tries at perfecting the foldable phone.

Beyond that, we're still waiting for information on colors and whatnot, but we now have the important bits and pieces. Whether that price tag will put you off will probably depend on how you feel about stock Android and quick updates, but we'll wait to see what Google shows off next month. It's possible there will be some new software hotness to help tip things in the Pixel Fold's favor, but we'll just have to wait and see about that.

We can hopefully also expect Google to announce more details about the Pixel Tablet, while the Pixel 7a also looks set to be unveiled as well.