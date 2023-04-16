All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced as Computex 2023 Keynote Speaker

Computex 2023 is taking place in Taipei from May 30 to June 2 and NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote address.

Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Computex is back in a big way, with COMPUTEX 2023 set to take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from May 30 to June 2, featuring over 1,000 exhibitors from 17 countries.

According to the event planners, this year's theme covers "high-performance computing, artificial intelligence application, next-gen connectivity, hyperreality, innovations and startups, and sustainability."

And with high-performance computing and AI in the mix and the return of in-person industry events back on the menu, the "COMPUTEX 2023 Keynote to Reveal Global Key Technological Innovations" is set to kick off the event and will feature NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang as its headliner.

With the description citing the recent GTC conference in March 2023 and the focus on generative AI technologies that extend to the manufacturing of next-gen chips at foundries like TSMC, this keynote address is expected to follow suit. Computex has a long history of showcasing new gaming hardware, so there's also a possibility that we could see something like the GeForce RTX 4060 appear. Or, more info on tech like RTX Remix, DLSS 3, and the continuous advancements in AI applications for PC gaming.

Jensen Huang will be joined by other speakers, including Alex Katouzian, SVP & GM, Mobile, Compute, XR (MCX), and Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM, Compute, and Gaming from Qualcomm. With Rafael Sotomayor, Executive VP and GM of Secure Connected Edge from NXP Semiconductors, Jason Chen, Chairman & CEO of Acer, and Charles Liang, Founder, President, and CEO of Supermicro, also a part of the keynote.

Details on the keynote are a bit light other than the info that "they will personally share the latest developments in global key technologies and how technology innovation can change the world." If you are at Computex this year or planning to take in all of the news and goodness at home, this will be something to watch.

NEWS SOURCE:computextaipei.com.tw

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

