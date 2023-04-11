All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google TV is integrating more than 800 free channels from Tubi, Plex, and more

Google TV is giving people access to a whole load of free streaming channels from the likes of Tubi, Plex, and Haystack via a new live TV tab.

Google TV is a smart TV platform that runs on devices like the Chromecast not to mention plenty of devices like smart televisions and whatnot. Now, Google has announced that Google TV is getting more than 800 free live TV channels including some you've probably heard of.

The news means that Google TV will integrate services from Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News right into its Live TV tab. Beyond that, there are going to be more than 800 other free live TV channels including some from the likes of NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX.

Google TV - Image source: blog.Google
Open Gallery 2

Google TV - Image source: blog.Google

All of those names mean that people can look forward to some big-name TV shows that will be available to watch free of charge, with fans of Westworld and The Walking Dead very much catered for.

As a result of the new additions Google reckons that Google TV will have the most free TV channels of all, with a redesigned Live TV tab set to play host to all that lovely content. Users will be able to mark channels as their favorites to make them easier to find quickly, and because everything is in one place they won't have to deal with something that cord-cutters are all too familiar with - switching between apps just to watch their content.

This isn't all about free channels though. Google says that people will also be able to subscribe to premium channels like YouTube TV and watch that content in the same place as well. The new-look interface is rolling out to customers across the United States starting today with smart televisions from Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Philips all getting in on the act.

NEWS SOURCES:techcrunch.com, blog.google

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

