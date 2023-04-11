WhatsApp for Mac is getting a new, cleaner look

WhatsApp is testing a new version of the WhatsApp for Mac app that does away with text labels and replaces them with familiar icons instead.

The hugely popular instant messaging service WhatsApp is reportedly testing a newly revamped version of its Mac app, this time ditching the text labels in favor of something a little more icon-heavy.

The new-look WhatsApp isn't yet available to everyone but is rolling out to some specific users of the WhatsApp for Mac beta right now. Those who have the app installed via TestFlight might already have the new interface, while others are expected to see it in the coming days.

That's according to the WhatsApp beta watchers at WABetaInfo who have shared a screenshot of the new look. It's a familiar interface, but what's changed is the navigation bar on the left side of the display.

Whereas that area of the app would normally show text-based labels for chats, calls, status, and more, WhatsApp now appears to be testing a tweak that does away with the text and replaces it with icons that depict what the buttons do instead. The buttons should be fairly obvious at first glance, and they make for a cleaner overall look for an app that can otherwise look a little cluttered at times.

WABetaInfo notes that this new look is similar to the one given to the latest WhatsApp for Windows, so it stands to reason that WhatsApp would want to make all of its apps look as similar as possible. We're big fans of this change and are looking forward to taking it for a spin ourselves.

There's currently no indication of when that will happen, but WhatsApp is normally pretty good at getting these updates into the hands of people who don't get to use the betas.