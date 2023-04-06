Sony patents new thermally-reactive and ultra-sensitive PlayStation controller

Sony has filed a patent for a thermally-reactive PlayStation controller that offers new levels of haptic feedback and movement/input registration.

Sony has filed an interesting new controller patent that could lead to a next-gen DualSense controller with incredible levels of haptic feedback and input registration.

Note: The following is based on a patent, not a final consumer-ready product. There is a possibility this patent will not lead to an actual product, and the patent does not guarantee that Sony is working on such a device.

Sony's latest PlayStation controller patent is so radical that it sounds like something Nintendo would make. The patent, which was filed in 2020 and only now just published in English, outlines a thermally-reactive controller that has lots of implications for immersion and haptic feedback in PlayStation 5 (or possibly even PlayStation 6) games.

Like any other patent, this one lists a lot of use-cases, embodiments, and possible permutations. There's no one definition as to what the controller is, what it can do, and how it's made. We'll be covering the more interesting bits.

Let's start with the thermal reactivity. The controller features an "elastically deformable silicone-based macromolecular gel" that sends an electric signal based on specific inputs like gripping a controller more tightly, or even twisting the controller in specific spots. The controller could also change color depending on heat.

The controller would pick up on a bunch of different actions from players across varying degrees of sensitivity, including touching, pressing, twisting, pinching/pulling, squashing/crushing, proximity, and rubbing/friction.

Depending on what kind of input that players express onto the controller, the device could react accordingly with generation of specific levels of heat. For example, squeezing the controller could make it slowly heat up similar to Hot Hands, and the same could be true for rubbing, possibly to even emulate the creation of fires in a game. It's possible the controller could also heat up depending on how close you are to a fire in a game.

The controller would also be sensitive to pressure, so squeezing it as hard as you can or attempt to twist or grind the handles could do specific things in a game, or also generate heat.

Below we've taken some of the more salient bits from the patent alongside figures with explanations. Remember, all of this is theoretical and there's no indication that Sony is actually working on something like this to release for a consumer product.

