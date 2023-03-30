3DMark AMD FSR 2 Feature Tests added, letting you compare image quality

3DMark has just been updated with a new AMD FSR 2 test that also lets you compare the image quality between AMD's upscaling and native rendering.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology is now officially a part of the 3DMark benchmarking suite, with a new AMD FSR feature test available in the 3DMark Advanced and Professional Editions.

3

AMD FSR 2 test in 3DMark, image credit: UL Benchmarks.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The test is a tool to gauge the potential performance improvements gained from enabling AMD FSR 2 technology. It also lets users compare the image quality between FSR and traditional rendering like TAA (Temporal Anti-Aliasing).

Image comparison is available via the 3DMark frame inspector tool that lets users compare image quality with an interactive side-by-side presentation that includes FSR and native rendering. The tool allows users to pan and zoom up to 32 times for a super close inspection which is excellent.

The test uses the 3DMark Speed Way test, running it twice to show the effects of FSR 2 on performance and image quality. The announcement notes that ray tracing is disabled in the scene to support all FSR-capable graphics cards, though it retains DirectX 12 Ultimate features. Which, being open source, means anything from the current and previous generations of GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA.

3

AMD FSR 2 test in 3DMark, image credit: UL Benchmarks.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), especially FSR 2, is the company's open-source upscaling technology that is, in effect, a direct competitor to NVIDIA DLSS, which supports all vendors.

You'll get a detailed report on the test completion outlining the performance with FSR 2 off and on (via fps), alongside a difference presented by a percentage. The test is included with 3DMark and a free update for those who purchased the suite after October 12, 2022.