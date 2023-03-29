Naughty Dog responds to PC port of The Last of Us Part I getting slammed

Fury builds (as well as shaders) as dev responds to PC gamers who are seriously unhappy with the PC port, with a bunch of issues already acknowledged.

The Last of Us Part I was released for the PC yesterday, and early feedback on Steam regarding the quality of the port of the PlayStation classic has been scathing in many cases.

Naughty Dog has swiftly stepped in to acknowledge the feedback on Steam, with reviews on Valve's gaming platform showing as 'mostly negative' after over 7,000 opinions have now been aired on the PC remake of the zombie shooter.

The developer says it is actively investigating multiple issues that PC gamers have reported.

The known issues Naughty Dog has now acknowledged mirror many of the irate comments from gamers on Steam who have had bad experiences thus far with The Last of Us Part I.

They include older graphics drivers causing visual glitches and instability - which, in all honesty, is to be expected. So those running an old NVIDIA or AMD (or indeed Intel) driver may want to update to a newer version, or ideally the latest, for the best results with the game.

Unsurprisingly, that much talked about problem with shaders is mentioned with loading taking 'longer than expected' and performance being hit. Taking longer than expected is a bit of an understatement because some folks are being stuck at the menu waiting with the 'building shaders' prompt for an absolute age (like hours rather than minutes).

The other big issues mentioned by Naughty Dog include PCs failing to run the game even though they meet the minimum system requirements, and there's a "potential memory leak" thrown into the bargain. The latter could explain poor performance levels, naturally.

The good news is that the memory leak and shaders sluggishness should be easy enough to patch out (in theory), so hopefully, we'll see some action to fix these problems soon enough. Naughty Dog assures us it's "prioritizing updates" for all the various gremlins in evidence, as you'd hope.

Meanwhile, the Steam page for The Last of Us Part I continues to be the source of an outpouring of wrath that wouldn't seem out of place in Biblical times. There are general accusations of poor optimization of the PC port all-round, repeated crashing, and clunky feeling camera movement.

Don't get the impression that all the feedback is bad, though. There are PC gamers who have bought The Last of Us Part I and enjoyed a problem-free experience out there - and we always have to remember that satisfied customers generally aren't the ones to leave feedback, too.

Clearly, though, there are some severe problems here, and Naughty Dog needs to get on the case as swiftly as it's promising. Starting with fixing what sounds like a ridiculous waiting time to even get into the game with that building shaders nonsense.