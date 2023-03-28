All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Forza Horizon 5 DLSS 3 update is available now, NVIDIA ICAT updated too

Forza Horizon 5 brings the total number of games with DLSS 3 up to 29, with NVIDIA showcasing the performance you can expect with RTX 40 Series GPUs.

Forza Horizon 5 DLSS 3 update is available now, NVIDIA ICAT updated too
Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

DLSS 3 support comes to the popular and critically acclaimed racing game Forza Horizon 5 this week, offering a massive performance boost to GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. NVIDIA notes that with DLSS 3 support available in 29 games, the adoption rate is seven times faster than the first six months of DLSS 2.

4K Forza Horizon 5 benchmarks with DLSS 3, image credit: NVIDIA
Open Gallery 3

4K Forza Horizon 5 benchmarks with DLSS 3, image credit: NVIDIA

With the announcement, NVIDIA has showcased some internal Forza Horizon 5 benchmarks for the GeForce RTX 40 Series (RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 Ti) with DLSS 3 enabled using max settings and the "Extreme" ray tracing mode.

At 4K (3840x2160), all three RTX 40 Series cards (with DLSS in Performance Mode) can deliver average frame rates higher than 120 fps. At 1440p, this number jumps considerably, with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 pushing past 200 fps and the RTX 4070 Ti hitting an average frame rate of 175 fps.

1440p Forza Horizon 5 benchmarks with DLSS 3, image credit: NVIDIA
Open Gallery 3

1440p Forza Horizon 5 benchmarks with DLSS 3, image credit: NVIDIA

Of course, it's worth reiterating that DLSS 3 is a suite of RTX technologies exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series, which uses DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2), NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency, and AI-based Frame Generation.

The latter delivers the most significant performance increase, and the generated frames are susceptible to artifacts and other issues. That said, as we've seen in Cyberpunk 2077 and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, it's almost impossible to notice the single-frame problems, and the overall effect is mostly seamless.

This brings us to NVIDIA Image Comparison and Analysis Tool (ICAT), which lets you compare image quality between DLSS and non-DLSS frames - or any two images. A new ICAT update also arrives this week with support for the HEVC video format and the ability to export your analysis as a video file. The latest version is available here.

Finally, some new titles with DLSS 2 support this week include Gripper, Deceive Inc., and Tchia. Indie titles that all look wonderful, check out their trailers below.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDRR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1272.99
$1272.99$1282.90$1294.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/28/2023 at 8:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, nvidia.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.