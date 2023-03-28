A new report states GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 are both coming in May

Mainstream Ada Lovelace cards are coming soon, with the 160W GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and 110W GeForce RTX 4060 reportedly coming in May.

A new report at Wccftech citing sources states that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4060 are expected to launch in May. This follows several rumors that the GeForce RTX 4070 launch is happening on April 13. So we're only a month or so away from the bulk of the GeForce RTX 40 Series - including mainstream models - being available to purchase.

The info doesn't stop there, as the report also includes some information relating to the GPU specs, with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti set to use the AD106-350-A1 GPU, which features 4352 CUDA Cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at 18 Gbps on a 128-bit bus offering 288 GB/s of bandwidth.

The latter may sound like a massive step down over the high-end models, but the addition of 32MB of L2 cache presents a massive increase over the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Regarding performance, the numbers point to RTX 3070 Ti-like numbers for the RTX 4060 Ti.

The big story here, though, is that the impressive power efficiency of NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture puts the power requirement of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti at only 160W - a 25% or so reduction compared to the RTX 3060 Ti.

The power efficiency story continues for the GeForce RTX 4060, with the card reportedly targeting a power rating of 110-115W. The RTX 4060 will use the fully enabled AD107-400-A1 GPU, with 3072 CUDA Cores and similar 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at 18 Gbps on a 128-bit bus offering 288 GB/s of bandwidth.

As mainstream offerings, both cards are said to use standard 8-pin power connectors, with the 16-Pin 12VHPWR connector being limited to Founders Edition models. This will make upgrades for existing builds easier to manage alongside the expectation that both the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 will use a smaller PCB design.

As mainstream options, if the price is right for the RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 4060, both cards could be great options for 1080p and 1440p gaming. That said, one must wonder if being limited to 8GB of VRAM could affect in-game performance going forward.