Apple's latest software updates fix dozens of security exploits

Apple has released a number of software updates including security fixes for some pretty severe security flaws on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more.

Apple released iOS 16.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3 to the public earlier this week and the two updates brought with them a number of new features and improvements - not least more than 20 new emojis. But there were more important things going on under the hood.

According to one report, Apple's security website details that there were dozens of security fixes implemented across iOS 16.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3. And because the rest of Apple's software is based on versions of those releases, those same fixes applied to watchOS 9.,4 and tvOS 16.4 as well.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

One example of a fix related to a security threat that could leave an app able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, with Apple saying that it impacted the iPhone 8 or later, all iPad Pro models, and a number of iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini tablets.

The updates also included various fixes relating to WebKit, the browsing engine that powers Safari and indeed all other web browsers on iPhone and iPad.

This is as good a time as any to remind everyone to update to the latest version of the software available on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch whenever a new release becomes available. Even if the new features don't appeal to you, or there are no big fancy features that catch your eye, these security fixes are well worth installing for obvious reasons.

Apple has already released the first betas of its next round of software releases, so it's also only a matter of time before they're released to the public as well.