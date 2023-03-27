All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

ASRock's A620 motherboard is the first entry-level AM5 board to be pictured

Affordable AM5 boards could be hitting the market as soon as next month, as the first images of an ASRock A620 motherboard appear online.

ASRock's A620 motherboard is the first entry-level AM5 board to be pictured
Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Thanks to VideoCardz.com, we've got our first look at an entry-level A620 motherboard for AMD's new AM5 platform introduced with the new Ryzen 7000 CPU range. A620 will be the affordable entry-level option below B650 and X670 series offerings.

ASRock A620 motherboard for Ryzen, image credit: VideoCardz
Open Gallery 4

ASRock A620 motherboard for Ryzen, image credit: VideoCardz

A620 boards will greatly interest those looking to create a new Ryzen build that doesn't break the bank.

With the first shots of the upcoming ASRock A620 motherboard (A620M-HDV/M.2), we've also got some idea of what's being cut to pave the way for a more affordable range of AMD-compatible boards.

The big thing is no PCIe Gen5 support for devices, which includes storage. Though with the higher price of PCIe Gen5 storage and widespread adoption of the new standard being relatively slow, this probably won't be a deal breaker for those looking at the best value for money options.

ASRock A620 motherboard for Ryzen, image credit: VideoCardz
Open Gallery 4

ASRock A620 motherboard for Ryzen, image credit: VideoCardz

Also, with the current generation of discrete graphics cards from AMD and NVIDIA still using PCIe Gen4, there's no issue regarding 2023 GPU support. The motherboard will presumably not feature room for overclocking, which makes sense with the reported 3+1+1-phase voltage regulating module (VRM). This could make the range an excellent choice for the Ryzen 7000 X3D series of CPUs that do not support overclocking.

On the memory front, as the AMD Ryzen 7000 series and AM5 don't officially support DDR4, the new A620 series will be DDR5 only. And with that, the report indicates that ASRock is also prepping a Micro-ATX version of the board with a single PCIe Gen4x16 slot and two DDR5 slots - making the first entry-level DDR5 option. The good news is that DDR5 memory is plentiful, with several affordable options available.

No price or availability has been made available, though it's expected that the launch will happen sometime next month.

Buy at Amazon

ASRock B650E PG Riptide Wi-Fi AM5 Ryzen 7000

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$239.99
$239.99$239.99$239.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/27/2023 at 9:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.