All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 details emerge, the company's DLSS 3 like tech

AMD FSR 3 will advance FidelityFX Super Resolution to include generated frames, and it will be open-source and leverage FSR 2 upscaling.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 details emerge, the company's DLSS 3 like tech
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

When AMD announced its new flagship RDNA 3 GPUs last year, the Radeon 7900 XT and 7900 XTX, the company also briefly teased that it was developing FSR 3. Its next-generation FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 technology would, in effect, present an alternative to NVIDIA's DLSS 3 - specifically Frame Generation.

AMD FSR 3 presentation GDC 2023, image credit: AMD
Open Gallery 5

AMD FSR 3 presentation GDC 2023, image credit: AMD

With FSR 2 being an open DLSS Super Resolution alternative, FSR 3 will follow suit - with the technology appearing at GDC 2023. For the still-in-development FSR 3, AMD aims to achieve a 2x performance increase over FSR 2 by creating new frames.

AMD outlined a high probability that each interpolated or generated pixel in a frame will have a sample. With no feedback loop, each interpolated frame will only be shown once. And with that, AMD notes that the recommendation for FSR 3 is that the input should be at least 60 frames per second.

AMD FSR 3 presentation GDC 2023, image credit: AMD
Open Gallery 5

AMD FSR 3 presentation GDC 2023, image credit: AMD

As per a diagram from AMD, FSR 3 will use FSR 2-like upscaling and latency reduction, much like how NVIDIA's DLSS 3 combines Frame Generation with Super Resolution and Reflex technologies. FSR 3 uses motion vectors with the new "AMD Fluid Motion" to produce the new frames, with AMD stating that "good motion estimation is key for interpolation" and that gamers need "the lowest latency possible."

AMD FSR 3 presentation GDC 2023, image credit: AMD
Open Gallery 5

AMD FSR 3 presentation GDC 2023, image credit: AMD

Although we don't have a release date for FSR 3, AMD has previously said it's on track for a first-half of 2023 release. AMD showcased a demo at GDC where an Unreal Engine 5 bit of gameplay saw a framerate jump from 60 fps with FSR 2 to 120 fps with FSR 3. Like FSR 2, AMD also confirmed that FSR 3 would be open-source and available through an MIT license for easy game integration.

AMD FSR 3 presentation GDC 2023, image credit: AMD
Open Gallery 5

AMD FSR 3 presentation GDC 2023, image credit: AMD

Buy at Amazon

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1382.90
$1382.90--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2023 at 9:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.