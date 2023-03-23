All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock's new DeskMini 4205 is the company's first fanless Mini PC

ASRock is looking to make a dent in the Mini PC market with the new, fanless, DeskMini 4205. A tiny rig with some impressive specs and capabilities.

1 minute & 32 seconds read time

The new ASRock DeskMini 4205 might be a Mini PC designed for commercial use thanks to its all-in-one fanless and efficient design powered by the Intel Celeron Processor 4205U. Still, the optional RGB add-ons make it a great home theatre option.

ASRock DeskMini 4205, image credit: ASRock
Though on that front, this Mini PC is limited to DisplayPort 1.2, but that's still capable of 4K 120 Hz with 10-bit color.

The ASRock DeskMini 4205 features dual LAN ports, support for three displays, and four bits of storage - two M.2 2280 PCIe slots and two 2.5" SATA 6Gbps. Three simultaneous displays, as per ASRock, make it a great fit for "digital signage and advertising."

One look at the back panel, and you can see just how mini the ASRock DeskMini 4205 is.

ASRock DeskMini 4205, image credit: ASRock
The significant innovation here is the complete fanless design, which ASRock calls a world-first thanks to the decent performance you can get out of the Intel Celeron Processor 4205U. On that front, you've got some impressive efficiency, with only 8.2W of power draw when the system is idle, and even when under full load, you're looking at a noise level of 0dB.

So yeah, no fans equal no noise unless you've got superhuman hearing and can detect the read-and-write action on an SDD.

As per the intro, you can make this Mini PC an RGB-lit rig via the exclusive Addressable RGB LED Strip for ASRock DeskMini Series - a magnetic strip for some personalized lighting. There are also audio expansion options, additional USB ports, and a Wi-Fi kit as extras - which is cool to see.

And for ease of installation and use, ASRock includes an Auto Driver Installer for one-click setup and updating.

Here are the specs.

DeskMini 4205 Series

  • Intel Celeron Processor 4205U
  • Dual Channel DDR4 SO-DIMMs, up to 64GB
  • Multi Video Outputs：1 x DisplayPort, HDMI & D-Sub
  • 2 x RJ-45 LAN Ports
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A Ports, 2 x USB 2.0
  • 2 x M.2 2280 SSD Slots
  • 2 x 2.5" HDD/SSD
  • 2 x COM ports
  • 1 x M.2 Key-E for Wi-Fi

NEWS SOURCE:asrock.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

