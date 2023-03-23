ASRock's new DeskMini 4205 is the company's first fanless Mini PC

ASRock is looking to make a dent in the Mini PC market with the new, fanless, DeskMini 4205. A tiny rig with some impressive specs and capabilities.

The new ASRock DeskMini 4205 might be a Mini PC designed for commercial use thanks to its all-in-one fanless and efficient design powered by the Intel Celeron Processor 4205U. Still, the optional RGB add-ons make it a great home theatre option.

ASRock DeskMini 4205, image credit: ASRock

Though on that front, this Mini PC is limited to DisplayPort 1.2, but that's still capable of 4K 120 Hz with 10-bit color.

The ASRock DeskMini 4205 features dual LAN ports, support for three displays, and four bits of storage - two M.2 2280 PCIe slots and two 2.5" SATA 6Gbps. Three simultaneous displays, as per ASRock, make it a great fit for "digital signage and advertising."

One look at the back panel, and you can see just how mini the ASRock DeskMini 4205 is.

The significant innovation here is the complete fanless design, which ASRock calls a world-first thanks to the decent performance you can get out of the Intel Celeron Processor 4205U. On that front, you've got some impressive efficiency, with only 8.2W of power draw when the system is idle, and even when under full load, you're looking at a noise level of 0dB.

So yeah, no fans equal no noise unless you've got superhuman hearing and can detect the read-and-write action on an SDD.

As per the intro, you can make this Mini PC an RGB-lit rig via the exclusive Addressable RGB LED Strip for ASRock DeskMini Series - a magnetic strip for some personalized lighting. There are also audio expansion options, additional USB ports, and a Wi-Fi kit as extras - which is cool to see.

And for ease of installation and use, ASRock includes an Auto Driver Installer for one-click setup and updating.

Here are the specs.