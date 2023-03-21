All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

YouTuber drives Tesla upside-down with ridiculous 10ft tall wheels

A YouTube channel dedicated to doing exciting things that aren't clickbait has equipped 10ft tall wheels onto a Tesla Model 3 and driven it upside down.

YouTuber drives Tesla upside-down with ridiculous 10ft tall wheels
Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

YouTube channel WhistlinDiesel has posted a new video showcasing a modified Tesla Model 3 with 10ft tall wheels driving along the road.

Cody Detwiler, the host of the WhistinDiesel YouTube channel that has amassed more than 5 million subscribers, explains that the goal of the above video is to test the Tesla Model 3 to see if it meets all of the claims Tesla has made about its vehicles. Notably, there is a strong vein of comic essence running through all of WhistinDiesel's videos, and the testing process is purely for entertainment purposes only, as Detwiler decides to set his own testing parameters.

One of the biggest claims from Tesla is that electric cars are greener for the planet than petroleum-powered vehicles, and while that may be true at face value, it really depends on where the electricity is sourced from. For example, if the electricity that is powering any electric car comes from a renewable source, such as solar-powered energy, then the vehicle would be greener than a typical combustion engine vehicle.

YouTuber drives Tesla upside-down with ridiculous 10ft tall wheels 484
Open Gallery 3

However, if it's not and it comes from a petrol-powered generator or a house that is hooked up to the main electricity grid, then it's likely not going to be much greener than a normal combustion engine. This point is rarely discussed by electric car manufacturers and was comically demonstrated by WhistinDiesel in their skit where the Tesla is needed to take an individual to the hospital, but there isn't enough range on the car, requiring a petrol-powered generator that emits a large cloud of smoke when started.

In the next test, WhistinDiesel created 10-foot-tall buggy wheels that suspended the Model 3 in mid-air, so it was possible for it to be flipped upside down. After taking the modified Tesla to the petrol station, the vehicle was then flipped completely upside down with the help of a crane. The Model 3 continued to work even when flipped upside-down but was quickly returned back to its normal orientation and then rolled down a steep hill.

YouTuber drives Tesla upside-down with ridiculous 10ft tall wheels 954
Open Gallery 3

In other news, the UK government gave the green light to Rolls-Royce to construct a small nuclear reactor that would be used by astronauts living on a Moon base. The nuclear reactor will be developed by Rolls-Royce and several other collaborators that, if created, would enable longer scientific missions and an overall longer possible stay on the surface of the Moon.

If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the link below.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2023 at 4:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.