Amazon mass layoff continues with 9,000 more job losses, Twitch affected

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy today announced that 9,000 more jobs will be terminated by its mass tech layoffs, bringing Amazon's total layoffs to 27,000.

Pandemic spending has dried up, replaced in just a few short years by inflation-driven recessing spending. Consumers are tightening their belts to weather higher prices and corporations are fighting rising costs in one of the only ways they know how: job reduction.

Amazon has already displaced the jobs of18,000 people, but now it will also lay off 9,000 more people in the next few weeks. Divisions like Amazon Web Services and Twitch, the popular game streaming service, will be affected. Twitch is going to lose 400 jobs

"Today I shared with Twitch employees that we've made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce, which results in us having to say goodbye to just over 400 people," said new Twitch CEO Dan Clancy.

"Like many companies, our business has been impacted by the current macroeconomic environment, and user and revenue growth has not kept pace with our expectations. In order to run our business sustainably, we've made the very difficult decision to shrink the size of our workforce."

Ex-Twitch global director of social impact Alyssa Sweetman gives gamers an idea of what goes on behind the scenes. According to Sweetman, Twitch is a very expensive service to operate and maintain and that's why Twitch has been pushing so many advertisements.

It's possible that Twitch could eventually be shut down at some point if the service becomes too costly: "Twitch isn't too big to fail," Sweetman said.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy explains why workers, investors, and the press were not told about this layoff plan sooner: