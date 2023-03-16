Pentagon officials say alien mothership in our solar system may probe Earth

Pentagon officials have suggested in a draft document that aliens could already be visiting our solar system and are releasing probes onto planets.

A draft research report by the Pentagon and a distinguished Harvard University professor outlines the possibility of an alien mothership within the solar system.

A new report penned by Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), and Abraham Loeb, chairman of Harvard University's astronomy department and theoretical physicist, was released on March 7 and focused on the possibility of an artificial interstellar object being present within the solar system and probing the planets within it.

According to the report, there is a possibility of an artificial interstellar object being a "parent craft" or a mothership that sends small probes down to planets, similar to a mission conducted by NASA and other space agencies. This mothership is suspected of being controlled by an artificial intelligence that has likely been dormant for many years as the craft traveled across the universe.

The authors based this theory of possibilities on the October 19, 2017, detection of the interstellar object named 'Oumuamua, which is Hawaiian for scout.

"...An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions. These 'dandelion seeds' could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a maneuvering capability," the report read.

Astronomers were stunned at its unusual cigar-like shape and the fact that it moved away from the Sun without an iconic cometary tail, which led some researchers to believe the object was artificially created, and possibly an interstellar visitor. Furthermore, the report states that just six months before 'Oumuamua made its closest approach to Earth, a 1 meter or just over 3-foot meteor was detected crashing into Earth. Notably, this meteor was an identical shape to 'Oumuamua and traveled at an identical speed relative to the Sun.

The authors explain that if 'Oumuamua was a mothership and the detected meteor called IM2 was a probe, astronomers wouldn't be able to detect a fleet of them if they were sent down, as these probes are too small to reflect enough light from the Sun for our telescopes to see them. We would essentially be in the dark.

The release of this report comes on the heels of much concern regarding North American airspace following the detection of several unknown objects that were decidedly brought down. While officials haven't confirmed the origin of these objects, several statements from members involved in the investigation say the most likely explanation is commercial, foreign, or scientific purpose weather balloons. However, that has yet to be confirmed.

