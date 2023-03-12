All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Forspoken's low sales presents 'considerable downside risk' to Square Enix

Forspoken's poor sales performance could jeopardize Square Enix's entire full-year earnings with significant risks: 'We see considerable downside risk'

Forspoken's low sales presents 'considerable downside risk' to Square Enix
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Square Enix's new action RPG Forspoken appears to be a major flop for the publisher, and the game's poor performance could impact the company's full-year earnings.

Forspoken's low sales presents 'considerable downside risk' to Square Enix 1
Open Gallery 2

The gaming world hasn't been kind to Square Enix's latest game. Billed as a high-fantasy Kid in King Arthur's Court with modern-day pizazz and mystical sorcery, Forspoken's launch was met with ridicule and memes. The in-game dialog was lampooned on social media, and reviews were generally not favorable.

Now Square Enix has pretty much confirmed what we had already guessed: Forspoken is not doing well. Our first clue was when Square Enix dissolved and re-absorbed Luminous Productions, the developer who had made Forspoken.

In a recent 9-month earnings report, Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda says the company seems "considerable downside risk" due to sales misses. Other games like Octopath Traveler II and Theatrythym Final Bar Line are expected to help offset Forspoken's lower-than-expected sales.

"Lastly, I would like to discuss our outlook for 4Q FY2023/3 and for the upcoming fiscal year ("FY2024/3"). Reviews of "FORSPOKEN," which we released on January 24, 2023, have been challenging. However, the game has also received positive feedback on its action features, including its parkour and combat capabilities, so it has yielded results that will lead to improvement of our development capabilities of other games in the future.

"That said, its sales have been lackluster, and while the performance of new titles with February and March release dates will be the ultimate determinant, we see considerable downside risk to our FY2023/3 earnings.

We don't know just how much Forspoken has flopped, and either does Square Enix. We'll have to wait a few weeks before that data is available.

Buy at Amazon

Forspoken - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.88
$69.53$69.88$69.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2023 at 3:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hd.square-enix.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.