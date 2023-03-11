All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Sony can't tell us why the 10-year Call of Duty deal is bad for PlayStation

POPULAR

Sony says the 10-year Call of Duty is bad for the company, but it can't tell us exactly why because the agreement terms are redacted and confidential.

Sony can't tell us why the 10-year Call of Duty deal is bad for PlayStation
Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

Sony has repeatedly said that Microsoft's 10-year Call of Duty deal is not good for PlayStation, but it can't tell us why because Microsoft has redacted the terms of the confidential business agreement.

Sony can't tell us why the 10-year Call of Duty deal is bad for PlayStation 338
Open Gallery 2

Microsoft's 10-year Call of Duty licensing deal is bad for business, or at least that's what Sony is saying. The PlayStation firm, who generated over $24 billion from games in 2022, has said the merger would "irreparably harm" the industry. Sony has said no to Microsoft's Call of Duty deal but it can't tell us exactly how the deal is bad for Sony, or why they won't accept it.

Why? Because the terms of the agreement are protected from the public. In a new statement, Sony says that Microsoft legal counsel redacted specific parts of the agreement. This isn't some nefarious deed on Microsoft's part, though. It's pretty standard that a sensitive agreement would remain private--both Microsoft and Sony have a lot to lose if specific numbers got out.

"Redacted versions of the observations filed by SIE and Microsoft on the CMA's remedies notice were made public this week. Information regarding the terms of an offer made by Microsoft to provide future Call of Duty releases on PlayStation was redacted at the request of Microsoft," a Sony representative told GamesIndustry.biz.

"We believe their current offer will irreparably harm competition and innovation in the industry."

To be clear, we shouldn't expect to get information like this from public regulatory documents. Sony, Microsoft, and regulators are typically quite thorough when it comes to blocking out sensitive business information that could potentially lead to reputational or direct harm.

Also remember that discovery documents from the FTC's merger investigation are covered by a standard protective order that was issued by Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2023 at 2:20 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesindustry.biz

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.