All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NASA confirms a satellite could have hit the International Space Station

NASA has confirmed via its blog that the International Space Station was required to fire its thrusters to dodge an Earth-observing satellite.

NASA confirms a satellite could have hit the International Space Station
Published
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

The International Space Station was potentially on route for a collision course with an Earth-observing satellite, confirms NASA in a new blog post.

NASA confirms a satellite could have hit the International Space Station 444
Open Gallery 2

The space agency took to its website to give an update on the happenings of the International Space Station (ISS), and according to NASA, there was a risk of collision between the floating laboratory and an Earth-observing satellite. Officials were required to engage thrusters on the Progress 83 resupply vessel at approximately 7:42 am to raise the orbit of the entire outpost in order to prevent any chance for a collision.

NASA writes in its blog post that thrusters were engaged for just over six minutes and that the maneuver won't impact the upcoming departure of the Crew-5 mission. So, whose satellite almost smacked into the ISS? According to reports, the satellite that the ISS had to dodge appears to be an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite that was launched back in 2020. This factoid comes from Sandra Jones of NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Additionally, Dr. Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics took to Twitter to explain that he's boiled down the potential candidates to Nusat-17, one of ten commercial observation satellites operated by geospatial data company Satellogic. Dr. McDowell cites orbital decay as the reason for the satellite entering into the ISS's orbit.

This isn't the first time the ISS has had to perform a maneuver to dodge an object, as NASA's 2022 report states the floating laboratory made 32 course corrections over the course of the year, each were to avoid satellites and space debris. Notably, two maneuvers performed last year were to dodge space debris spawned from a defunct Russian satellite that became the target of an anti-satellite weapon test by the Russian military.

The test was successful but caused the emergence of thousands of space debris, which resulted in major backlash from the international space community.

Notably, ground-based teams both at NASA and Roscosmos, Russia's version of NASA, were prepared for the maneuver as they were made aware of the potential collision 30 hours ahead of the projected impact time. Furthermore, NASA states this maneuver won't postpone the departure of Crew-5 ISS members, which are expected to depart the space station at 2:05 am EST on Saturday and return to Earth less than 24 hours later.

The crew consists of NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Anna Kikina of Roscosmos. The four are expected to splash down off the coast of Florida at 9:19 pm on Saturday.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/10/2023 at 12:52 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nasa.gov, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.