Elon Musk dubs unreleased movie being made about him 'a hit piece'

Elon Musk has commented on a movie currently in development about his life, business ventures, and eventual takeover of Twitter.

According to a new article published by Variety, Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney will be behind the camera on a new documentary that focuses on the life of Elon Musk. The new movie, which has been in production for a number of months, was announced on Monday by Gibney, and according to the director, it will provide a "definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter". The movie is being produced by Jigsaw Productions, Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent.

Musk took to Twitter to comment on the announcement of the new documentary, writing under a post by DogeDesigner, "It's a hit piece". Musk fans quickly rushed to the comment section to propose titles for the documentary, with some suggesting "The Irony Man", a reference to Elon Musk being the real-life Tony Stark, or Iron Man.

"Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world," said Closer Media founder Zhang Xin.

