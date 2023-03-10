All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk dubs unreleased movie being made about him 'a hit piece'

SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has called out a movie that's being made on him a 'hit piece' before it has even been released.

Elon Musk has commented on a movie currently in development about his life, business ventures, and eventual takeover of Twitter.

According to a new article published by Variety, Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney will be behind the camera on a new documentary that focuses on the life of Elon Musk. The new movie, which has been in production for a number of months, was announced on Monday by Gibney, and according to the director, it will provide a "definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter". The movie is being produced by Jigsaw Productions, Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent.

Musk took to Twitter to comment on the announcement of the new documentary, writing under a post by DogeDesigner, "It's a hit piece". Musk fans quickly rushed to the comment section to propose titles for the documentary, with some suggesting "The Irony Man", a reference to Elon Musk being the real-life Tony Stark, or Iron Man.

"Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world," said Closer Media founder Zhang Xin.

If you are interested in reading more about Elon Musk, check out the below article that explores Musk's recent heated public debate with an in-limbo Twitter employee that resulted in the Twitter CEO deleting an offensive tweet.

NEWS SOURCE:variety.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

