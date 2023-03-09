All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG's first UltraGear gaming monitors with OLED panels are out soon

LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors are set to debut later this month in two flavors - 27-inch and a massive 45-inch curved ultrawide.

Published
1 minute & 56 seconds read time

LG OLED. A bunch of acronyms, sure, but when it comes to TVs, they are highly regarded as delivering the best visual experience for gaming and watching media. So much so that we've seen many PC gamers buying up LG OLEDs specifically for PC use thanks to the perfect black levels you get from OLED and the unbeatable near-instantaneous response times. Not to mention the just about infinite contrast you get from self-lit pixels.

LG's new UltraGear OLED gaming monitors.
LG's new UltraGear OLED gaming monitors.

Although it's not the first company to release OLED gaming monitors, LG's new UltraGear OLED panels are set to debut this month and look very impressive. Available in two models, a 27-inch (27GR95QE) 1440p display and a massive 45-inch (45GR95QE) curved ultrawide with a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 - they take full advantage of current OLED panel technology.

Both LG UltraGear OLED displays feature a fast 240Hz refresh rate with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support. And being OLED, this comes with a true 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time to ensure clarity and the very best image stability. OLED means no light bleed, so you're getting vibrant DCI-P3 with 98.5% color accuracy for immersive cinematic visuals.

Both panels also support HDR10 with 10-bit color and 1,000 nits of brightness. And unlike the LG OLED TVs, these displays have a matte finish with anti-glare and basically no reflection action interfering with the image.

The 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED is the first curved OLED gaming monitor from LG, and it features an impressive 800R screen curvature. The 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED features a flat panel and standard 27-inch form factor.

Here are the full specs, with shipments expected to begin later this month.

LG's first UltraGear gaming monitors with OLED panels are out soon
LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (27GR95QE)

  • Display Type: OLED (AGLR)
  • Screen Size: 27-inch
  • Resolution: QHD (2,560 x 1,440)
  • Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%
  • Contrast Ratio: 1,500,000:1
  • Refresh Rate: 240Hz
  • Response Time: 0.03ms GTG
  • HDR: HDR10
  • Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream, 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
  • Remote Controller: Yes
  • Stand: Tilt -5º to +15º, Height 110mm, Swivel ±10º, Pivot 90º (Counterclockwise)
LG's first UltraGear gaming monitors with OLED panels are out soon
LG UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor (45GR95QE)

  • Display Type: OLED (AGLR)
  • Screen Size: 45-inch
  • Resolution: WQHD (3,440 x 1,440)
  • Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%
  • Contrast Ratio: 1,500,000:1
  • Refresh Rate: 240Hz
  • Response Time:0.03ms GTG
  • Curvature: 800R
  • HDR: HDR10
  • Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream, 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
  • Remote Controller: Yes
  • Stand: Tilt -5º to +15º, Height 110mm, Swivel ±10º, Pivot Not Available
