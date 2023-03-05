Sabrent's new USB Type-C display adapter is a great for HDMI and DisplayPort

The new USB-C display adapter from Sabrent, with DisplayPort and two HDMI ports with multi-display functionality, could be the only one you'll need.

The Sabrent USB Type-C to Dual HDMI and DisplayPort Adapter is designed for USB-C ports that support video via DP Alternate Mode. Based on its features, it sounds like the perfect accessory for laptops with USB-C video ports. With two HDMI 2.0b ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 port, it's versatile enough to support basically any display released in the last decade and opens the door to multi-screen support.

Sabrent USB Type-C to Dual HDMI and DisplayPort Adapter

As per the release notes, the Sabrent USB Type-C to Dual HDMI and DisplayPort Adapter supports the DP 1.4 spec of 8K at 30Hz, with the two HDMI ports supporting up to 4K at 60Hz. Naturally, when connecting multiple devices, bandwidth over full Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C 10 Gbps ports limits what you can put out display-wise - but even so, it's still impressive when you can get 4K over DisplayPort and 2K over two HDMI displays simultaneously - or, 4K 60Hz using DisplayPort and a single HDMI port.

There's even a panoramic mode via AMD Eyefinity, NVIDIA Surround, or Intel Collage. For those that use a single high-end laptop for work and play, it's something to consider.

Best of all, no external power is required, it's portable enough to take on the go, it weighs only 80 grams, and the aluminum construction is designed to stay cool and manage heat. The Sabrent USB Type-C to Dual HDMI and DisplayPort Adapter works with all Windows 10+ and macOS 10.6+ devices with a capable port, though only mirror mode is supported on macOS.

The Sabrent USB Type-C to Dual HDMI and DisplayPort Adapter is available now, for USD 79.99, via the Amazon link below.