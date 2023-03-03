Someone slapped a 30,000mAh battery onto a Samsung phone and it actually works

Someone added a massive 30,000mAh battery to their Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone and it somehow actually works. It can charge other accessories, too.

If you've ever looked at your phone's battery percentage and wished that it wouldn't fall quite so quickly, you're probably going to love this.

One owners of the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A32 wanted to see what would happen if they took matters into their own hands and ditched the built-in 5,000mAh battery for something a little meatier. OK, something a lot meatier. What would happen if that 5,000mAh battery was replaced by something that had a 30,000mAh rating?

Samsung Galaxy A32 with added battery - image source: u/Downtown_Cranberry44

Turns out, it'll actually work.

Reddit user u/Downtown_Cranberry44 says that they had to wait around seven hours for the 30,000mAh monster to fully charge but once it did it was good to go. They reckon that they can expect the new battery to power their Galaxy A32 for a full week before it'll need charging again. At least.

This is, of course, all very cool. Although nobody would suggest that the vanished product actually looks all that great. Still, it's pretty amazing that it works at all.

To make it happen we're told that a number of Samsung 50e battery cells were used. The whole thing weighs around a pound and there are even a pair of USB ports that can be used for charging other accessories, too. A USB-C port, Lightning, and microUSB port are also included - although they're for inputting power, not taking it out.

We of course wouldn't suggest that you set about doing this yourself because there are umpteen things that can go wrong. But now that someone else has done it we have to take our hats off to them at the very least.