Cooler Master's Mobius 120 OC flagship case fan is all about quiet performance

Cooler Master's new flagship Mobius 120 OC case fan isn't about ARGB action, it's all about high performance, quiet cooling, and a lifetime warranty.

1 minute & 56 seconds read time

Cooler Master launched its new top-of-the-line case fan, the Mobius 120 OC. The company claims "near silent operation" alongside high performance and complete control over its settings. The ring blade design on the fan features interconnected blades to improve airflow and structural integrity.

Cooler Master Mobius 120 OC case fan
Cooler Master Mobius 120 OC case fan

And to reduce vibration, the Cooler Master corner mount design includes rubber feet for stability and keeping the fan quiet when in use - with RPM speeds of up to an impressive 3200.

On top of that, the Mobius 120 OC is a case fan that will go the distance with a dual ball bearing design, and a metal motor hub, meaning it'll last you multiple upgrades and GPU and CPU generations - it comes with a lifetime warranty.

And in a very, well, cool move Cooler Master has included a physical fan-speed toggle with three different speed settings on the Mobius 120 OC so you can adjust speeds without having to rely on BIOS settings or software control. On the low setting, the fan noise level is listed as 17.4 dBA, which is definitely quiet.

Visually the Mobius 120 OC looks like a premium case fan, and it features a subtle but eye-catching mix of dark blue and black in its look. Seeing it in product shots on an AIO radiator as well as a Cooler Master case showcases a look that is minimal as opposed to something all about ARGB lighting.

Although it's "available now," we haven't been given an official price for the new case fan, but we expect it to show up in retail stores in the coming days. Be sure to keep tabs on the Amazon link below, where the current price is listed at USD 39.99.

Here are the specs.

Cooler Master Mobius 120 OC case fan
Cooler Master Mobius 120 OC case fan

  • Product Number: MFZ-M2NN-32NPK-R1
  • Fan Dimensions (L x W x H): 120 x 120 x 27 mm
  • Fan Profiles: Non-LED
  • Fan Speed: L: 1500 ± 200 RPM, M: 2400 ± 250 RPM, H: 3200 ± 10% RPM
  • Fan Airflow: L: 42.2 CFM, M: 65.5 CFM, H: 88.1 CFM
  • Fan Noise Level: L: 17.4 dBA, M: 31.1 dBA, H: 39.3 dBA
  • Fan Bearing Type:Two Ball Bearing
  • Fan MTTF: >200,000 Hours
  • Fan Connector: 4-Pin PWM (with speed control line)
  • Fan Rated Voltage: 12 VDC
  • Fan Power Consumption: L: 1.20W, M: 2.40W, H: 4.20W
  • Fan Weight: 214g
Cooler Master Mobius 120 OC High Performance Interconnecting Ring Blade Fan

$39.99
NEWS SOURCE:coolermaster.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

