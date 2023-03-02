All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Phone wireless charging is cool but Tesla wants to wirelessly charge your car

Tesla might be working on giving us a way to wirelessly charge our cars, but we should expect it to be problematic if charging phones is any indication.

Phone wireless charging is cool but Tesla wants to wirelessly charge your car
Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

We're all very familiar with the idea of wirelessly charging our phones, watches, and earbuds but have you ever considered wirelessly charging your car?

That obviously only applies to people who have electric vehicles, but wireless charging would fix one of the bigger problems with owning an EV - having to plug it in all the time. Now it appears that Tesla is working on fixing that with some sort of wireless charging technology.

Screencap from Tesla Investor Day - Image source: electrek.com
Open Gallery 2

Screencap from Tesla Investor Day - Image source: electrek.com

While Tesla hasn't confirmed that it's working on anything of the sort, the company might have teased something during this week's Investor Day.

Viewers were treated to a presentation about charging by Rebecca Tinucci, head of global charging infrastructure. And while much of it won't pique too much interest, one slide very much did. One half of it showed what appears to be the Tesla Diner that is being built in California. But the other showed a Tesla EV parked in a garage with what appears to be some kind of wireless charging pad beneath its rear.

Tinucci didn't say explicitly what was happening in the slide, but one quote says that she said that the company was "focused on providing incredible charging experiences." Make of that what you will, but we're absolutely here for it.

Of course, wirelessly charging a phone already takes a lot of energy and wastes it as heat. Plus it's slower than plugging in a cable. We can expect similar constraints when wirelessly charging a car, but magnified because of the much larger battery. Still, if there's one thing we know about Tesla it's that it can do almost anything when it sets its mind to it.

Except for ship cars on time, that is. We're looking at you, Cybertruck and Roadster.

Buy at Amazon

Anker Wireless Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/2/2023 at 2:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:electrek.co, tesla.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.