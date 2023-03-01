Mark Zuckerberg jumps on the AI bandwagon with new Meta announcement

A new member of the technology elite has announced a pivot into the artificial intelligence race, with Mark Zuckerberg taking to Facebook yesterday to announce a new direction for Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, Facebook's parent company, took to his personal Facebook account to announce that Meta is forming a new top-level production group that will be dedicated to working on generative AI. Zuckerberg explains that this group will consist of smaller teams that are currently working on artificial intelligence in various parts of the company and that this new large team will first begin with creating "delightful experiences" with this new technology across all of Meta's products.

Additionally, Zuckerberg says that in the long-term, Meta will be focusing on developing AI "personas" that can assist people in a variety of waves. The Meta CEO says the company is already testing AI-infused tools such as chats - similar to what users see in apps such as Messenger and WhatsApp, but with an AI - as well as images (creative Instagram filters and ad formats) and video.