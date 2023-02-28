Confirmed: The Nothing Phone (2) will use a Snapdragon 8-series chip

The Nothing Phone (1) never got an official launch in the United States but that's all going to be put right with the follow-up device - the Nothing Phone (2). Now we also know what chip it'll run, too.

With the Mobile World Congress 2023 event now very much underway in Barcelona, Spain, we're hearing all kinds of things from just about every phone company on the planet - bar Apple, of course. And one bit of welcome news is that the aforementioned Nothing Phone (2) will benefit from a flagship Qualcomm chip when it does launch later this year.

Qualcomm and Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chip used in the new phone when it reaches US shores, while CNET reports that the publication was told exactly what chip that will be.

In a turn of events that will no doubt please all potential Nothing Phone (2) buyers, the phone will apparently ship with a Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 chip beating at its heart, complete with all the bells and whistles that entails. Top of the list will be proper cellular support for US carriers, something that the Nothing Phone (1) didn't manage, as importers found to their chagrin.

Beyond that though, we're still a little bit in the dark about what the phone will actually offer, when it'll go on sale, and for how much. Nothing previously said that we should expect a flagship device, which might mean the previous £499 UK price will increase significantly. We do know that the new that the phone will go on sale in the US, UK, and Europe before 2023 draws to a close, at least.