MSI's impressive new 34-inch QD-OLED display is finally ready to launch

MSI lifted the lid on its first QD-OLED display last year and it looked awesome, and the first shipments are expected to begin in March 2023.

The MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED is a new display from the hardware maker that fully uses the latest QD-OLED technology to deliver a curved ultrawide experience that will undoubtedly be awesome for games.

OLED panels in gaming monitors are still far and few between, but as we've seen in the 4K TV space, they not only deliver crisp and perfect black levels thanks to per-pixel lighting, but the response times are just about non-existent. The MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED features a 0.1ms response time.

MSI's new display features a Quantum Dot layer for more vibrant colors; it's VESA Display HDR True Black 400 certified and has a 175 Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh-rate support. And with 139.1% sRGB, 99.3% DCI-P3, and 97.8% Adobe RGB accuracy, it's the sort of display that will be as good for content creators as it will be for PC gamers.

And as far as the risk of burn-in goes (which is often seen as the Achilles Heel of OLED panels), MSI Care features several tools like Pixel Shift and other display-saving measures to minimize the chances of that happening.

The good news is that the first shipments for the new MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED are expected at the beginning of March 2023, which is right around the corner. So pricing and availability should start to pop up soon.