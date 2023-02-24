All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Silicon Power's 'high endurance' microSD is good enough for 24/7 video capture

Silicon Power's latest is a new high performance microSD that can record thousands of hours of video 24/7 without skipping a beat.

Silicon Power's 'high endurance' microSD is good enough for 24/7 video capture
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

When it comes to microSD performance, you're looking at flash memory the size of a fingernail, which means it's the perfect expansion option for devices like cameras. Regarding gaming, both the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck support microSD expansion as a cost-effective way to have more games on the ready.

Silicon Power's new High Performance microSD
Open Gallery 3

Silicon Power's new High Performance microSD

Silicon Power's new microSDXC UHS-I card is reliable and then and has been designed for 24/7 performance for home video surveillance. That's around-the-clock 4K Ultra HD recording and playback without any issues. Tens of thousands of hours of video "without missing a single second" is very cool.

This 'High Endurance' microSD isn't simply about video surveillance; it's shockproof, waterproof, and even designed to withstand extreme temperatures (the operating temperature range is 0 degrees up to 70 degrees).

Silicon Power's 'high endurance' microSD is good enough for 24/7 video capture 01
Open Gallery 3

This is a roundabout way of saying this is one microSD product you can count on. Read speeds are rated at up to 100MB/s, with read speeds of 80MB/s, and capacities go up to 256GB (49,000 hours of 1080p and 26,400 hours of 4K) - perfect for video applications. It also comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Of course, regarding microSD cards for gaming, 256GB is not precisely on the top end of the capacity chart but viable for handhelds. And as Silicon Power included an image of the Nintendo Switch on the High Endurance microSD product page, it knows that when gamers hear about tech with high performance in the naming, we immediately think about what gaming device it can be paired with.

Buy at Amazon

Silicon Power Elite 64GB microSDXC 2-Pack MicroSD Memory Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/24/2023 at 12:33 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:silicon-power.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.