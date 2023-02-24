All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

New WhatsApp feature will let iPhone users edit messages after they're sent

A new feature that will let iPhone users edit a message after it has been sent has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp Beta for iOS.

New WhatsApp feature will let iPhone users edit messages after they're sent
Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

As part of Apple's iOS 16 update, it introduced the ability for users to edit recently sent messages on the iMessage platform as a nice little feature for those of us that put too much faith in autocorrect. It set a 15-minute time limit, but it proved to be a very welcome addition, in addition to reducing the need to send a quick follow-up message correcting that the word 'boobs' was actually 'books.' Like, "I want to borrow a few books."

WhatsApp new edit message feature, credit: Wabetainfo
Open Gallery 2

WhatsApp new edit message feature, credit: Wabetainfo

And now it looks like WhatsApp is adding the edit feature, as it has been spotted in a new beta via wabetainfo.com. As per the screenshot, an edited message gets an 'edited' tag - which is excellent, and like the Apple version of the editing feature, users will be limited to a 15-minute window to make any changes.

As the first version of the editing feature, it's limited to messages, though editing image and video captions and documents are expected before release. Or further down the line.

WhatsApp has recently been rolling out picture-in-picture support for video calls on iOS too, which allows users to keep using their phone while chatting using a smaller window. So it's good to see that the Meta-owned chat app continues evolving in the age of competitors like Signal and Telegram.

There's no expected release timing for the new WhatsApp 'edit a message' feature, though if it's already in Beta testing, it's pretty far along in development. Unfortunately, it seems that it might be limited to iOS devices, as there's no word on whether the editing functionality will make its way to Android. This means those of us on Android phones are ship out of luck. Or shit out of luck. If only there were a way to edit that.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB, Midnight

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$696.95
$696.97$683.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/24/2023 at 12:56 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wabetainfo.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.