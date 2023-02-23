PS Plus March 2023 free games: Battlefield 2042 leads the lineup

Sony announces the PlayStation Plus free games for March 2023 and gives EA's failed shooter Battlefield 2042 a new home on the subscription service.

Sony has announced the free PlayStation Plus games for March 2023 during its State of Play showcase.

March's PlayStation Plus freebies will help give new life to EA's unsuccessful shooter--the online-only Battlefield 2042 live game will be available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers next month. EA isn't quite ready to make Battlefield 2042 free-to-play, which is something we argued that needs to happen in order for the game to turn itself around, however DICE has released several new updates and is now on season 4. Sony and EA will offer both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Battlefield 2042 on PS Plus.

The other PS Plus titles include the well-reviewed Code Vein from Bandai Namco--which is also on the PS Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers--and Minecraft Dungeons, a dungeon-crawling RPG with Diablo-style ARPG action and an isometric view. Both of these games are the PS4 versions.

The inclusion of Battlefield 2042 should help spark more engagement within the service and also kick off in-game spending--provided the gameplay experience has drastically improved from the game's hotly-contested launch in 2021.

These announcements come shortly after Sony injected significant value in its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription tiers with the addition of some big powerhouse hits, including Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 and a handful of must-play PlayStation 4 titles.

Be sure to redeem February's PS Plus games while you can--the lineup includes Destiny 2 Beyond Light, the Evil Dead survival game, and OlliOlli World. These games are available now on the service.