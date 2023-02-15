All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony injects tremendous value into PlayStation Plus with new games lineup

Sony attempts to spark new sign-ups and player retention by adding tons of value to its PlayStation Plus subscription service with a new games lineup.

Sony injects tremendous value into PlayStation Plus with new games lineup
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

Sony's latest PlayStation Plus additions should bring lots of engagement for the service, and possibly a bunch of new sign-ups too.

Sony injects tremendous value into PlayStation Plus with new games lineup
Sony's new PlayStation Plus games lineup is almost too good to be true. We're seeing Sony really capitalize on its value-oriented service by...well...adding tremendous value to what's offered. Sony is following in Microsoft's footsteps by including major first-party games in PlayStation Plus...and newer games at that.

The big new PS Plus headliner is Horizon Forbidden West, which was released about a year ago. Sony is demonstrating surprising patterns with its first-party games by adding them to both the PS Plus subscription service and to PC about 1-2 years after launch. We've seen other PS5 exclusives like Returnal cross over to both subscription and PC.

Sony injects tremendous value into PlayStation Plus with new games lineup
This is great news for gamers who want to just wait to play newer PS5 games and avoid the $69.99 price tag and we could see some replacement or cannibalization effects with PS Plus. It's worth noting that Sony's staggered launch timing for these games is the main differentiator against Microsoft's day-and-date first-party launches on Game Pass.

Sony is adding the following games for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscription tiers on February 21, 2023. This month's free PS Plus Essential games can be found here.

February PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games

  • Horizon Forbidden West | PS4, PS5
  • The Quarry | PS4, PS5
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard | PS4
  • Outriders | PS4, PS5
  • Scarlet Nexus | PS4, PS5
  • Borderlands 3 | PS4, PS5
  • Tekken 7 | PS4
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4
  • Earth Defense Force 5 | PS4
  • Oninaki | PS4
  • Lost Sphear | PS4
  • I am Setsuna | PS4
  • The Forgotten City | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium - Classics

  • The Legend of Dragoon | PS1
  • Wild Arms 2 | PS1
  • Harvest Moon: Back to Nature | PS1
  • Destroy All Humans! | PS4
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

