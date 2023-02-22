All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS launches a new 300Hz 27-inch ROG Strix 1440p gaming monitor

The latest ASUS ROG 1440p display looks to be something for competitive gamers and immersive players alike, thanks to its 300 Hz Fast IPS panel.

Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

The new ROG Strix XG27AQMR Gaming Monitor features a 300Hz Fast IPS 27-inch display, but unlike other super-high refresh monitors, this one is WQHD with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. Which, for many, is the sweet spot at this size. ASUS calls it a display for professional gamers and those who love to be immersed in games. And it will pair nicely with the latest GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD, thanks to the latest generation of graphics cards actually being able to push 1440p frame rates to 300 fps without having to run things on low settings.

ASUS is backing the immersion claim up with DisplayHDR 600 compliance and 97% of the DCI-P3 color space, which is very impressive. In addition to going up to 300Hz, the ROG Strix XG27AQMR's Fast IPS panel features a 1ms gray-to-gray response time (GtG), with additional NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ELMB (low-motion-blur technology) support. So not only will it be fast, but it'll look great too. Naturally, as we start to see refresh rates top 300 Hz in the WQHD space, this is awesome for those playing competitive games and immersive cinematic titles.

Connectivity-wise, you've got two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two USB 3.2 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Here are the specs.

  • Panel Size (inch): 27
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Backlight Type: LED
  • Panel Type: Fast IPS
  • Viewing Angle: 178°
  • Resolution: 2560x1440
  • Brightness (HDR, Peak): 600 nits
  • Brightness (Typ.): 350 nits
  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 1000:1
  • Display Colors: DCI-P3 97% and sRGB 120% color gamut
  • Response Time: 1ms (GTG)
  • Refresh Rate (Max): 300Hz
  • HDR (High Dynamic Range) Support: HDR10
  • VRR Technology: FreeSync Premium Pro and G-SYNC Compatible

No price has been revealed, but as the product page is live, we expect it to pop up soon.

NEWS SOURCE:rog.asus.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

