All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

DriveSavers breaks new ground by using X-ray technology in data recovery

We've seen X-ray technology being used in a number of fields, and now DriveSavers is using X-rays to break new ground when it comes to data recovery.

DriveSavers breaks new ground by using X-ray technology in data recovery
Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

Data recovery is a field all about precision, being able to inspect, analyze, and ultimately recover data from sources that are potentially damaged or otherwise deemed 'unsalvageable.' DriveSavers Data Recovery is one of the industry leaders in the field, and its latest breakthrough is a game changer in that it utilizes X-ray technology.

X-ray images of storage devices, credit: DriveSavers
Open Gallery 2

X-ray images of storage devices, credit: DriveSavers

DriveSavers began using a real-time X-ray system on devices in December 2022, for evaluation, verification, and R&D, all linked to data recovery.

"DriveSavers is utilizing the same technology that has, until this point, been used by electronics manufacturers for inspection, failure analysis, and quality assurance," DriveSavers told TweakTown. "As the data recovery industry shifts away from mechanical spinning hard disk drives, the greater the importance in actively researching recovery methods for flash-based storage devices. X-ray technology helps us push the limit of what is possible and helps us peer into a world that would otherwise be hidden."

It's a fascinating new frontier for data recovery as it allows engineers to carefully inspect damaged hardware in great detail without having to open or otherwise physically tamper with a device. "Without opening a device, data recovery engineers can see wire traces within the PCB, solder ball integrity beneath microchips, and even the wire bonds leading to the silicon inside an integrated circuit," DataSavers explains.

Ultimately, X-ray technology is being used to recover data that might have been lost forever, and that's very cool to see. DriveSavers is actively looking into new ways to implement X-ray technology into the data recovery workflow and get a better understanding of how storage devices work - and fail. No doubt, this data alone will give a fascinating insight into the future development of storage devices.

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$159.99
$159.99$159.99$219.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2023 at 7:42 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:drivesaversdatarecovery.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.