All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Famous NASA telescope photographs a cosmic butterfly out in the stars

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured an incredible photograph of a butterfly in the stars that will eventually fade and become a corpse.

Famous NASA telescope photographs a cosmic butterfly out in the stars
Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

NASA has shined a light on one of Hubble's Classic images of the cosmos, Caldwell 69, with the space agency taking to its social channels to remind everyone of the beauty of a butterfly in the stars.

Caldwell 69 (Butterfly Nebula)
Open Gallery 3

Caldwell 69 (Butterfly Nebula)

NASA explains on its blog that the above image is of Caldwell 669, or NGC 6302, or more commonly referred to as Buttery or Bug Nebula. The nebula got its nicknames from its appearance, that's similar to a massive cosmic butterfly unfurling its wings out in deep space. The space agency explains that the Butterfly Nebula got its appearance from a Sun-like star exhausting its nuclear fuel, causing a massive explosion that spewed material into the space around.

Ultraviolet radiation from the aftermath of the explosion cause the surrounding material to glow, but after some time, the nebula will fade and leave behind what NASA calls a stellar corpse or a white dwarf star. The star we call the Sun will meet a similar fate when it runs out of fuel in approximately 5 billion years. Notably, the Butterfly Nebula is located about 4,000 light-years away from Earth and resides in the constellation Scorpius. The close-up image seen below was acquired by Hubble in 2009 with its Wide Field Camera 3.

Butterfly Nebula photograph that includes ultraviolet, visible, and infrared observations
Open Gallery 3

Butterfly Nebula photograph that includes ultraviolet, visible, and infrared observations

"This structure may look like a cosmic butterfly unfurling its celestial wings, but there's nothing gentle or delicate about this massive blowout," wrote NASA

In other news, a 1,000-pound meteor exploded over a US state, shocking residents that heard its sonic boom.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2023 at 12:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.