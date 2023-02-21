Famous NASA telescope photographs a cosmic butterfly out in the stars

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured an incredible photograph of a butterfly in the stars that will eventually fade and become a corpse.

NASA has shined a light on one of Hubble's Classic images of the cosmos, Caldwell 69, with the space agency taking to its social channels to remind everyone of the beauty of a butterfly in the stars.

3

Caldwell 69 (Butterfly Nebula)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Popular Now: AI threatens revenge by exposing personal information to ruin a reputation

NASA explains on its blog that the above image is of Caldwell 669, or NGC 6302, or more commonly referred to as Buttery or Bug Nebula. The nebula got its nicknames from its appearance, that's similar to a massive cosmic butterfly unfurling its wings out in deep space. The space agency explains that the Butterfly Nebula got its appearance from a Sun-like star exhausting its nuclear fuel, causing a massive explosion that spewed material into the space around.

Ultraviolet radiation from the aftermath of the explosion cause the surrounding material to glow, but after some time, the nebula will fade and leave behind what NASA calls a stellar corpse or a white dwarf star. The star we call the Sun will meet a similar fate when it runs out of fuel in approximately 5 billion years. Notably, the Butterfly Nebula is located about 4,000 light-years away from Earth and resides in the constellation Scorpius. The close-up image seen below was acquired by Hubble in 2009 with its Wide Field Camera 3.

3

Butterfly Nebula photograph that includes ultraviolet, visible, and infrared observations

"This structure may look like a cosmic butterfly unfurling its celestial wings, but there's nothing gentle or delicate about this massive blowout," wrote NASA

In other news, a 1,000-pound meteor exploded over a US state, shocking residents that heard its sonic boom.