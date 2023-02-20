All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project is an impressive overhaul mod launching soon

A new mod is set to overhaul the textures in Cyberpunk 2077 to make everything from a scratch on a window to graffiti on a wall look crisp and detailed.

Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project is an impressive overhaul mod launching soon
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

Well-known modder 'Halk Hogan' is finally ready to release the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project, an impressive texture overhaul mod to CD Projekt RED's futuristic RPG, on March 12. It's a follow-up to the excellent The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, which was incorporated in that game's official next-gen update.

The Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project updates many in-game textures to improve fidelity, sharpness, and overall detail without altering the art direction and original intent. The results can be seen in the trailer above, and it's all impressive, covering things like road surfaces, graffiti, window scuffs, tires, and more. Cyberpunk 2077's Night City is massive, which makes this even more impressive.

It's no secret that with or without a texture mod, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most visually impressive games available today, and you still need an absolute beast of a GPU to run the game with ray-tracing effects enabled. And you'll need something like NVIDIA's DLSS tech to maintain performance. The good news is that this mod won't impact performance as long as there's enough VRAM headroom for the new textures.

Playing Cyberpunk 2077 in 2023 is a very different experience from what we got at launch, with several patches and updates transforming the game into a far more polished and engaging experience. There's an official expansion called 'Phantom Liberty' currently in development. Developer CD Projekt RED is also working with NVIDIA to release a Ray Tracing: Overdrive update, adding even more ray-tracing features to the game. No doubt that update will probably require a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU and its DLSS 3 Frame Generation tech.

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

