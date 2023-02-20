Antec's new P20C case sports a massive mesh panel for superior cooling

Antec reveals its new P20C case that ticks all the right boxes, from a glass panel to showcase your build to ample room and a wide front-facing mesh cover.

Antec has revealed its new P20C mid-tower E-ATX PC chassis that offers style and function for a low price.

Antec's new P20C mid-tower PC case checks all the right boxes. The chassis features modern upgrades that makes assembly and maintenance a breeze; not only does the case have ample room with support for 330mm dual-CPU motherboard sizes, but it also sports rubber grommets and clips for easy cable management and pass-through.

Since I just cleaned my PC, I can fully appreciate the P20C's snap-on front mesh cover and filters. Removal of front lining is a breeze and the filter can be cleaned, dried, and quickly re-applied. There's even a magnetic dust filter at the very top to keep particles out if you don't mount exhaust fans. P20C also comes with three built-in 120mm fans with a nice 1-to-4 fan splitter to keep cables at a minimum.

Massive Metal Mesh Front Panel with X-Shaped Design

Three PWM fans Included

Maximum Expansion Potential: 2 x 360mm can be installed in the front & on the top simultaneously.

TYPE-C 3.2 GEN 2 READY

Vertical GPU Installation Support

Supports Dual CPU Motherboard

8 x rubber grommets & 3 x cable ties included

Removable GPU Holder Included

Back-Mounted PSU for Easy Installation

9 Fans Simultaneously

The P20C's case ports are likewise modernized with a built-in Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, mic and headset audio ports, and two USB 2.0 ports, however these ports are mounted to the side of the unit and on the front-facing cover.

Compatibility-wise, the P20C can fit 2x 360mm radiators simultaneously (one at the top, and another at the front), up to 9x fans (configuration of 3x 140mm on the front, 3x 120mm at the top, and 1x 120mm at the rear, and 2x 120mm above the PSU bracket. Up to 4 storage drives can fit into the snap-on drive bay that sits at the bottom of the case, including 2x HDDs and 2x SSDs, or 4x SSDs.

The P20C is now available for $109.99 on Amazon.

Check below for full specifications:

FULL SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions 469 x 220 x 490mm (DWH)

Form Factor Mid Tower

Materials Steel + Plastic

Motherboard Support E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, ITX

Front Access & Controls Power, Reset , USB 3.0 x 2, Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 x 1, MIC x 1, HD-AUDIO x 1

Side Panel 4 MM Tempered Glass Side Panel

Drive Bays

Expansion Slots 7

3.5" / 2.5" 2 / 2

2.5" 2

Fan

Front 3 x 120mm / 3 X 140mm / 2 x 185mm

Top 3 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm

Power Supply Shroud 2 x 120mm

Rear 1 x 120mm

Included Fan(s) 3 x 120mm PWM fans in front

Radiator Support

Front 120 / 140 / 240 / 280 / 360mm

Top 120 / 140 / 240 / 280 / 360mm

Rear 120mm

Clearance

Max GPU Length less than or equal to 375mm

Max CPU Cooler Height less than or equal to 170mm

Max PSU Length (Include cable) less than or equal to 205mm (with HDD)

(Include cable) less than or equal to 410mm (without HDD)

Miscellaneous