All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING: Microsoft slaps limitations on Bing Chat after AI produces concerning answers

Antec's new P20C case sports a massive mesh panel for superior cooling

Antec reveals its new P20C case that ticks all the right boxes, from a glass panel to showcase your build to ample room and a wide front-facing mesh cover.

Antec's new P20C case sports a massive mesh panel for superior cooling
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

Antec has revealed its new P20C mid-tower E-ATX PC chassis that offers style and function for a low price.

Antec's new P20C case sports a massive mesh panel for superior cooling 4
Open Gallery 4

Antec's new P20C mid-tower PC case checks all the right boxes. The chassis features modern upgrades that makes assembly and maintenance a breeze; not only does the case have ample room with support for 330mm dual-CPU motherboard sizes, but it also sports rubber grommets and clips for easy cable management and pass-through.

Since I just cleaned my PC, I can fully appreciate the P20C's snap-on front mesh cover and filters. Removal of front lining is a breeze and the filter can be cleaned, dried, and quickly re-applied. There's even a magnetic dust filter at the very top to keep particles out if you don't mount exhaust fans. P20C also comes with three built-in 120mm fans with a nice 1-to-4 fan splitter to keep cables at a minimum.

Antec's new P20C case sports a massive mesh panel for superior cooling 3
Open Gallery 4

Antec P20C

  • Massive Metal Mesh Front Panel with X-Shaped Design
  • Three PWM fans Included
  • Maximum Expansion Potential: 2 x 360mm can be installed in the front & on the top simultaneously.
  • TYPE-C 3.2 GEN 2 READY
  • Vertical GPU Installation Support
  • Supports Dual CPU Motherboard
  • 8 x rubber grommets & 3 x cable ties included
  • Removable GPU Holder Included
  • Back-Mounted PSU for Easy Installation
  • 9 Fans Simultaneously
Antec's new P20C case sports a massive mesh panel for superior cooling 1
Open Gallery 4

The P20C's case ports are likewise modernized with a built-in Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, mic and headset audio ports, and two USB 2.0 ports, however these ports are mounted to the side of the unit and on the front-facing cover.

Compatibility-wise, the P20C can fit 2x 360mm radiators simultaneously (one at the top, and another at the front), up to 9x fans (configuration of 3x 140mm on the front, 3x 120mm at the top, and 1x 120mm at the rear, and 2x 120mm above the PSU bracket. Up to 4 storage drives can fit into the snap-on drive bay that sits at the bottom of the case, including 2x HDDs and 2x SSDs, or 4x SSDs.

The P20C is now available for $109.99 on Amazon.

Check below for full specifications:

FULL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Dimensions 469 x 220 x 490mm (DWH)
  • Form Factor Mid Tower
  • Materials Steel + Plastic
  • Motherboard Support E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, ITX
  • Front Access & Controls Power, Reset , USB 3.0 x 2, Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 x 1, MIC x 1, HD-AUDIO x 1
  • Side Panel 4 MM Tempered Glass Side Panel

Drive Bays

  • Expansion Slots 7
  • 3.5" / 2.5" 2 / 2
  • 2.5" 2

Fan

  • Front 3 x 120mm / 3 X 140mm / 2 x 185mm
  • Top 3 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm
  • Power Supply Shroud 2 x 120mm
  • Rear 1 x 120mm
  • Included Fan(s) 3 x 120mm PWM fans in front

Radiator Support

  • Front 120 / 140 / 240 / 280 / 360mm
  • Top 120 / 140 / 240 / 280 / 360mm
  • Rear 120mm

Clearance

  • Max GPU Length less than or equal to 375mm
  • Max CPU Cooler Height less than or equal to 170mm
  • Max PSU Length (Include cable) less than or equal to 205mm (with HDD)
  • (Include cable) less than or equal to 410mm (without HDD)

Miscellaneous

  • Dust Filter Front / Top / Bottom
  • Net Weight 8.1 Kgs
  • Gross Weight 9.32 Kgs
  • Warranty 2 Years
  • UPC# 0-761345-80103-4
Buy at Amazon

Antec Performance Series P20C

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/20/2023 at 4:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.