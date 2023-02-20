Antec's new P20C case sports a massive mesh panel for superior cooling
Antec reveals its new P20C case that ticks all the right boxes, from a glass panel to showcase your build to ample room and a wide front-facing mesh cover.
Antec has revealed its new P20C mid-tower E-ATX PC chassis that offers style and function for a low price.
Antec's new P20C mid-tower PC case checks all the right boxes. The chassis features modern upgrades that makes assembly and maintenance a breeze; not only does the case have ample room with support for 330mm dual-CPU motherboard sizes, but it also sports rubber grommets and clips for easy cable management and pass-through.
Since I just cleaned my PC, I can fully appreciate the P20C's snap-on front mesh cover and filters. Removal of front lining is a breeze and the filter can be cleaned, dried, and quickly re-applied. There's even a magnetic dust filter at the very top to keep particles out if you don't mount exhaust fans. P20C also comes with three built-in 120mm fans with a nice 1-to-4 fan splitter to keep cables at a minimum.
Antec P20C
- Massive Metal Mesh Front Panel with X-Shaped Design
- Three PWM fans Included
- Maximum Expansion Potential: 2 x 360mm can be installed in the front & on the top simultaneously.
- TYPE-C 3.2 GEN 2 READY
- Vertical GPU Installation Support
- Supports Dual CPU Motherboard
- 8 x rubber grommets & 3 x cable ties included
- Removable GPU Holder Included
- Back-Mounted PSU for Easy Installation
- 9 Fans Simultaneously
The P20C's case ports are likewise modernized with a built-in Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, mic and headset audio ports, and two USB 2.0 ports, however these ports are mounted to the side of the unit and on the front-facing cover.
Compatibility-wise, the P20C can fit 2x 360mm radiators simultaneously (one at the top, and another at the front), up to 9x fans (configuration of 3x 140mm on the front, 3x 120mm at the top, and 1x 120mm at the rear, and 2x 120mm above the PSU bracket. Up to 4 storage drives can fit into the snap-on drive bay that sits at the bottom of the case, including 2x HDDs and 2x SSDs, or 4x SSDs.
The P20C is now available for $109.99 on Amazon.
Check below for full specifications:
FULL SPECIFICATIONS
- Dimensions 469 x 220 x 490mm (DWH)
- Form Factor Mid Tower
- Materials Steel + Plastic
- Motherboard Support E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, ITX
- Front Access & Controls Power, Reset , USB 3.0 x 2, Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 x 1, MIC x 1, HD-AUDIO x 1
- Side Panel 4 MM Tempered Glass Side Panel
Drive Bays
- Expansion Slots 7
- 3.5" / 2.5" 2 / 2
- 2.5" 2
Fan
- Front 3 x 120mm / 3 X 140mm / 2 x 185mm
- Top 3 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm
- Power Supply Shroud 2 x 120mm
- Rear 1 x 120mm
- Included Fan(s) 3 x 120mm PWM fans in front
Radiator Support
- Front 120 / 140 / 240 / 280 / 360mm
- Top 120 / 140 / 240 / 280 / 360mm
- Rear 120mm
Clearance
- Max GPU Length less than or equal to 375mm
- Max CPU Cooler Height less than or equal to 170mm
- Max PSU Length (Include cable) less than or equal to 205mm (with HDD)
- (Include cable) less than or equal to 410mm (without HDD)
Miscellaneous
- Dust Filter Front / Top / Bottom
- Net Weight 8.1 Kgs
- Gross Weight 9.32 Kgs
- Warranty 2 Years
- UPC# 0-761345-80103-4