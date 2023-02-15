All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Someone has used AI to give voice to thousands of dialogue options in Skyrim

With AI voice generation reaching that 'lifelike' point someone has given voice the main character in Skyrim, and the results are impressive.

Someone has used AI to give voice to thousands of dialogue options in Skyrim
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Realistic speech is one of the most significant advances we've seen regarding AI-based tools everyone can access. One of these is ElevenLabs AI, which touts "compelling, rich, and lifelike voices" that the company proudly proclaims as usable for storytelling. This means proper inflection, emotion, and even the ability to inject some realistic-sounding laughter as needed.

And with that, someone has created a new mod using ElevenLabs AI to add realistic voice to the thousands of dialogue options in Skyrim by your character. Modding in Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been thriving for years, with texture mods, new questlines, weapons, and even bug fixes. As per the title, the Dragonborn Voice Over Mod (via NexusMods) by Matthew May adds voice to the dialogue choices you select when interacting with NPCs - something that has been a traditionally silent affair in RPGs.

Limited to the English version of the game, the mod can generate all of the dialogue using a Voice Pack of your choice. The creator has uploaded a video of it in action using a female voice (as above), and the results are impressive. It certainly sounds realistic, and even Elder Scrolls' names like 'Talos' come across as accurate.

Currently, there's a bit of a delay in the response time in triggering voice lines, but this will be improved in future updates to the mod. No doubt, this is a sign that AI will become a big part of the modding scene in the future, we've seen things like AI-enhanced textures before, but this new AI voice mod for Skyrim feels like a big step forward.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

