All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Will Sony unlock Bluetooth audio for PS5 when new PlayStation earbuds ship?

Sony is reportedly working on PlayStation-branded wireless earbuds for the PS5, but the real question is whether or not Sony will unlock full BT audio.

Will Sony unlock Bluetooth audio for PS5 when new PlayStation earbuds ship?
Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Sony will expand the PlayStation 5's peripheral lineup with two new audio accessories, including a set of higher-end earbuds.

Will Sony unlock Bluetooth audio for PS5 when new PlayStation earbuds ship? 5611
Open Gallery 5

Sony has released a number of premium PS5 products over the last 3 years, including the $99 Pulse 3D wireless headphones and a fleet of higher-end audio headsets and monitors in its new INZONE gaming brand. Now sources have told Insider Gaming that the peripheral push will continue with two audio devices specifically designed for the PS5.

The first is set of wireless headphones codenamed Nomad. These are said to be a premium grade set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds, complete with long-lasting 5-hour battery life and firmware updates that could unlock new features and optimize the earbuds. It's worth noting that the PS5 currently does not support non-Sony branded Bluetooth headphones--I tried hooking up a pair of cheaper eBay earbuds and the PS5 gave me an error message.

Will Sony unlock Bluetooth audio for PS5 when new PlayStation earbuds ship? 20230214153923
Open Gallery 5
Will Sony unlock Bluetooth audio for PS5 when new PlayStation earbuds ship? 20230214153807Will Sony unlock Bluetooth audio for PS5 when new PlayStation earbuds ship? 20230214153810

Sony is also working on a new premium wireless headset codenamed Voyager. This headset is believed to be like Sony's new wireless INZONE H7 headset that retails for a whopping $199. The PS5 launched with its wireless Pulse headset, which is able to deliver 3D audio at a more favorable $99 price point.

Reports also indicate that Sony is poised to release its new PlayStation 5 model this year as well. The new PS5 will transform all systems into a digital-first system; The new PS5 will ship with the disc drive removed by default and consumers will be able to purchase the Blu-ray disc drive separately.

Buy at Amazon

PS5 God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$55.00
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2023 at 3:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com
Follow TweakTown on Google News

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.