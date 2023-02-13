NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU tests emerge, faster than desktop RTX 3060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU benchmarks showcase it being over 60% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU. Faster than the desktop version too.

Laptops powered by the new GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 laptop GPUs are set to hit retail shelves in just over a week. With that, we've got our first look at early benchmarks for an upcoming laptop running the new Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU - via Bilibili.

GeForce RTX 4060 laptop benchmark for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

In-game benchmarks for Assassin's Creed Valhalla (in 1080p) showcase that the RTX 4060 laptop GPU is faster than the desktop RTX 3060 12GB and an impressive 60% faster than the RTX 3060 laptop GPU.

Of course, these are not direct comparisons on account of different CPUs and configurations, but it's an early sign that NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation scales incredibly well across the entire line-up. To put that into perspective, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU is aimed at mainstream gamers based on the AD107 GPU die. It features 3072 CUDA cores; clock speeds up to 2370 MHz, 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus interface, and a power range between 35-115W.

GeForce RTX 4060 laptop benchmark for Shadow of the Tomb Raider

This model runs in a boosted 140W configuration with 2.5 GHz clock speeds. Other tests include Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 1080p, where the RTX 4060 laptop GPU is still faster than the desktop RTX 3080 and 37% faster than the RTX 3060 laptop GPU. And Forza Horizon 5 in 1440p, where the RTX 4070 sees another healthy 67% increase in performance compared to the RTX 3060 laptop GPU.

GeForce RTX 4060 laptop benchmark for Forza Horizon 5

In many tests, the RTX 4060 laptop GPU performs roughly the same as the RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. As an entry-level version of the AD107 chip, it's impressive stuff for sure - and it makes us wonder how the desktop GeForce RTX 4060 will perform when it finally launches sometime later this year.