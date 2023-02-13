All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING: Elon Musk says the recent UFO sightings are his alien friends

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU tests emerge, faster than desktop RTX 3060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU benchmarks showcase it being over 60% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU. Faster than the desktop version too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU tests emerge, faster than desktop RTX 3060
Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

Laptops powered by the new GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 laptop GPUs are set to hit retail shelves in just over a week. With that, we've got our first look at early benchmarks for an upcoming laptop running the new Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU - via Bilibili.

GeForce RTX 4060 laptop benchmark for Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Open Gallery 4

GeForce RTX 4060 laptop benchmark for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

In-game benchmarks for Assassin's Creed Valhalla (in 1080p) showcase that the RTX 4060 laptop GPU is faster than the desktop RTX 3060 12GB and an impressive 60% faster than the RTX 3060 laptop GPU.

Of course, these are not direct comparisons on account of different CPUs and configurations, but it's an early sign that NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation scales incredibly well across the entire line-up. To put that into perspective, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU is aimed at mainstream gamers based on the AD107 GPU die. It features 3072 CUDA cores; clock speeds up to 2370 MHz, 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus interface, and a power range between 35-115W.

GeForce RTX 4060 laptop benchmark for Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Open Gallery 4

GeForce RTX 4060 laptop benchmark for Shadow of the Tomb Raider

This model runs in a boosted 140W configuration with 2.5 GHz clock speeds. Other tests include Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 1080p, where the RTX 4060 laptop GPU is still faster than the desktop RTX 3080 and 37% faster than the RTX 3060 laptop GPU. And Forza Horizon 5 in 1440p, where the RTX 4070 sees another healthy 67% increase in performance compared to the RTX 3060 laptop GPU.

GeForce RTX 4060 laptop benchmark for Forza Horizon 5
Open Gallery 4

GeForce RTX 4060 laptop benchmark for Forza Horizon 5

In many tests, the RTX 4060 laptop GPU performs roughly the same as the RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. As an entry-level version of the AD107 chip, it's impressive stuff for sure - and it makes us wonder how the desktop GeForce RTX 4060 will perform when it finally launches sometime later this year.

Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 16 Gaming Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 - 13th Gen Intel

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3599.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/13/2023 at 6:20 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.