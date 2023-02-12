All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

PS Plus subscribers stabilize at 46.4 million through PlayStation's record Q3

PlayStation Plus subscribers have bounced back after Sony lost nearly 2 million subscribers in Q2, stable growth could continue as Sony adds content value.

PS Plus subscribers stabilize at 46.4 million through PlayStation's record Q3
Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Sony has re-captured enough users to stabilize PlayStation Plus after losing nearly 2 million subscribers in the Q2 period.

PS Plus subscribers stabilize at 46.4 million through PlayStation's record Q3 2
Open Gallery 6

PlayStation Plus has bounced back. Sony just reported its best-ever Q3 period in the history of PlayStation with $8.8 billion revenues generated during the holiday 2022 period, and PS Plus numbers also surged by 1 million subscribers during the expansion point.

PS Plus subscribers stabilize at 46.4 million through PlayStation's record Q3 33
Open Gallery 6

Sony has yet to recoup all of the 1.9 million PS Plus subscribers that it had lost throughout Q2, but did manage to pull in 1 million subscribers to push PlayStation Plus' total count to 46.4 million. These are hardly record numbers for the service--the current high for PS Plus was set in Q3 FY2020 with an all-time high of 47.6 million subscribers--but the quarter-over-quarter growth is quite important for Sony's long-term digital earnings.

PS Plus subscribers stabilize at 46.4 million through PlayStation's record Q3 35
Open Gallery 6

Most PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gamers still aren't subscribed to PS Plus. However, this trend is nothing new and has been reflected throughout the fluctuations in quarterly subscriber counts. Our findings indicate that 59% of users are not subscribed to PS Plus, whereas 41% of PlayStation users are subscribed to the service.

PS Plus subscribers stabilize at 46.4 million through PlayStation's record Q3 27
Open Gallery 6

Based on numbers provided by Sony and converted using foreign exchange rates, the PlayStation games division made a strong $862 million from the Network Services segment, which primarily includes subscriptions and advertising revenue.

The current earnings record for Network Services is $931 million, which was set in Q1 FY2021. Earnings slid down to $823 million following the launch of Sony's three-tiered PS Plus service in Q1 FY22, which was the lowest point since before the pandemic started.

PS Plus subscribers stabilize at 46.4 million through PlayStation's record Q3 28
Open Gallery 6

Sony is continuing its efforts to drive up subscribers by adding more valuable content to its three-tiered PS Plus offerings, including a bevy of first-party PlayStation 5 games available on its Extra and Premium tiers. Sony is also making the decision to end its popular PS Plus Collection bonus for PS Plus subscribers who own a PlayStation 5, likely due to licensing expirations.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2023 at 2:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.